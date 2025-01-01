Community Spirit Shines at Fort Campbell’s Turkeys for Troops Holiday Event

Fort Campbell, KY – 101st Airborne Division and Fort Campbell Commanding General, MG Brett Sylvia was on hand for this year’s Turkeys for Troops. He expressed his appreciation to everyone involved in this popular holiday tradition, which, this year, provided 1,500 turkeys to Veterans and military families.

“One of the things we talk about is how soldiers and families fight to serve at Fort Campbell, and one of the reasons why is the tremendous connection we have with the community, MG Sylvia said. “Today, we have APSU, local businesses, Ajax Distributing, and others. They come together every year to support the soldiers and families of Fort Campbell, and they provide a tremendous service. Activities like this are meaningful and help make the holidays that much more enjoyable for all of us.”

Long-time supporters of APSU Baseball and Softball were on hand to pass out turkeys and soft drinks and have fun in the process. Tommy Bates of Legends Bank was a first-timer. “This is our first time participating, and we’re really excited,” Bates said. “The military is such an important part of our community, and we have a tremendous number of Legends Bank volunteers out here helping. I’m really proud of everyone who came out to support our troops. Our employees have already said, ‘We’ll be here next year’.”

Some at the event said, people were lined up hours before the start time. Ajax Distributing Co. was the host site again this year, and has been involved for seven years. Ajax’s Paul Turner said, “lots of volunteers and staff make it all come together, and we are proud to do this for our troops, every year.”

Charlie Koon has been with Turkeys for Troops since its inception. “This is our 7th year,” Koon said. “The turkeys are bigger this year, averaging about 22 pounds. Convoy of Hope and Hormel helped us get the turkeys, and our local sponsors helped pay for them – Legends Bank, Ajax Distributing, Lifepoint Church, Serra Chevrolet, and Queen City Disposal. I just want to say thanks to everyone who helps make this possible.”

Photo Gallery