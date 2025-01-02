Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Swears in Municipal Court Judge Charles Smith for Seventh Term

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Municipal Court Judge Charles W. Smith took the oath of office for his seventh consecutive term on Thursday, January 2nd, 2024, at City Hall.

The oath of office was administered by Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and witnessed by Municipal Court Clerk Ernie Griffith. Also in attendance was Judge Smith’s wife Cindy, who held the Bible for the ceremony.

“I look forward to another term working with Judge Smith. He is a great judge, and it has been a pleasure to serve alongside him for the past twenty years,” added Ernie Griffith.

Judge Smith, who ran unopposed for re-election in November 2024, holds doctoral degrees in both law and education. He was also awarded the Sharon G. Lee Award of Excellence by the Tennessee Municipal Judges Association in 2019.

“Judge Smith has been an exemplary jurist in the Clarksville City Court for more than twenty years. His effective management of the docket, and his tireless pursuit of justice for those he sees, has earned him the respect of his peers and all those who appear before him. I am grateful for his unwavering commitment to our city,” said Mayor Joe Pitts.

Municipal Court has jurisdiction in cases involving violations of city ordinances, such as traffic violations, Building and Codes violations, and other city ordinance offenses. The Municipal Judge has the authority to impose fines against violators of city ordinances and to issue arrest warrants.