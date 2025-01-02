Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for January 2nd–6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As the weekend unfolds, Clarksville and Montgomery County residents can expect a mix of sunshine, frosty nights, and an increasing chance of precipitation toward the weekend.

The weekend kicks off with mild daytime highs and calm winds before transitioning to colder temperatures, patchy fog, and the potential for wintry weather by Sunday.

Thursday begins with patchy fog lingering briefly in the early morning hours but will transition to mostly sunny skies with a high near 45°F. Calm winds will shift to a gentle south-southwest breeze at 5 mph.

By evening, clouds roll in, and temperatures drop to 32°F. Winds shift westward at around 5 mph after midnight.

Friday promises plenty of sunshine but colder temperatures, with highs peaking at 40°F. A brisk northwest wind at 5-10 mph could bring gusts up to 20 mph.

It will be mostly clear Friday night, with temperatures dipping to a frigid 22°F. Winds will calm, providing a still and chilly night.

Sunny skies persist on Saturday, though the high temperature will only reach 36°F. Winds remain calm but will gradually pick up from the northwest at around 5 mph.

Saturday night sees increasing clouds and the potential for freezing rain after midnight. Lows will hover around 25°F, with calm winds shifting eastward at 5 mph. There is a 30% chance of precipitation during the night.

Sunday’s weather brings a dynamic mix, with rain possibly mixed with snow showers and a high near 43°F. East-southeast winds at 5-10 mph may gust up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation climbs to 90%, making it a day for extra caution outdoors.

The rain continues into Sunday night, with steady showers and a low of around 30°F. Winds shift northwest after midnight, maintaining gusts of up to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation remains high at 80%.

A lingering 40% chance of showers carries into Monday, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and a high near 41°F.

As the day fades, the chance of precipitation decreases to 20% Monday night, with mostly cloudy conditions and a low of around 22°F, providing a crisp and dry end to the night.

This week brings a mix of crisp sunshine and frosty nights, with potential wintry precipitation over the weekend. Be prepared for colder temperatures and keep an eye on Sunday’s forecast, which could bring rain, snow, or a mix of both. Stay warm and stay safe!