Tennessee Titans Face Houston Texans at Nissan Stadium in Season Finale Showdown

Tennessee Titans (3-13) vs. Houston Texans (9-7)

Sunday, January 5th, 2025 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (3-13) conclude their 2024 season this week with a home game against the division-rival Houston Texans (9-7). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for noon CST on Sunday, January 5th.

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South title in 2024. They are locked into the AFC’s No. 4 seed in the postseason, which begins next week with the wild-card round.

In the first meeting of 2024, played on November 24th at NRG Stadium, the Titans defeated the Texans 32-27. The contest featured five lead changes, culminating with a 70-yard, go-ahead touchdown reception by tight end Chig Okonkwo with less than 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Tennessee victory broke Houston’s three-game winning streak in the all-time series, which the Titans lead 24-21.

This week’s contest will be regionally televised on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5, as well as on Paramount+ in the Nashville market. The broadcast team includes play-by-play announcer Tom McCarthy, analysts Ross Tucker and Jay Feely, and reporter Amanda Balionis.

Fans in Nashville can stream live Titans games on mobile devices with NFL+, which offers access to local games and all primetime games on phones and tablets. Out of market, fans can watch every Sunday afternoon game with Sunday Ticket. More information on ways to watch NFL games can be found at nfl.com/ways-to-watch.

The Titans Radio Network and Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone carry all Titans action across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, sideline reporter Ramon Foster, executive producer/gameday host Rhett Bryan and co-host Amie Wells.

About the Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans were in Jacksonville last week for their second clash with the Jaguars in a four-week span. A drive by the Titans offense stalled at Jacksonville’s 26-yard line in the final minute, preserving the Jaguars’ 20-13 victory.

Quarterback Mason Rudolph registered his fifth start of the season and completed 19 of 31 passes for 193 yards. He found tight end Nick Vannett for an eight-yard touchdown.

With 1,000-yard rusher Tony Pollard (1,017) inactive due to injury/illness, second-year running back Tyjae Spears recorded his second career start. Spears responded with a career-high 95 rushing yards on 20 carries before exiting in the third quarter due to a concussion. The Titans’ 159 total rushing yards against the Jaguars amounted to their second-best total of the season.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Titans limited the Jaguars to 173 net passing yards, marking the 11th time in 2024 that the Titans kept their opponent under 200 passing yards. They enter Week 18 ranked second in passing defense, allowing only 177.9 passing yards per contest, as well as third in overall defense (307.3).

About the Houston Texans

The Houston Texans clinched their second consecutive AFC South after beating the Miami Dolphins on December 15th. Since then, they have suffered a 27-19 loss at Kansas City and most recently a 31-2 loss at home against the Baltimore Ravens. Their Christmas contest with the Ravens, played on a Wednesday, provides them 11 days to prepare for the finale against the Titans.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud has started every game for the Texans in his second NFL season. The 2023 second-overall draft pick has followed his Rookie of the Year campaign by passing for 3,677 yards with 19 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2024.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans is in his second year leading the Texans. In 2023, he led his team to a 10-7 record and a division title—Houston’s first playoff berth since 2019. Houston became the first club in NFL history to win a division with a rookie quarterback and first-year head coach, and Ryans and Stroud have combined to repeat the accomplishment in 2024.