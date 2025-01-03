1 Tennessee Vols Basketball prepares for SEC Test Against #23 Arkansas

#1 Tennessee (13-0 | 0-0 SEC) vs. #23 Arkansas (11-2 | 0-0 SEC)

Saturday, January 4th, 2025 | 12:00pm CT / 1:00pm ET

Knoxville, TN | Food City Center | TV: ESPN

Knoxville, TN – Opening its SEC slate and the 2025 calendar year, the top-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team is set to battle No. 23 Arkansas Saturday afternoon at Food City Center. Tipoff is set for 12:00pm CT, 1:00pm ET.

Fans can catch Saturday’s game between the Volunteers (13-0) and Razorbacks (11-2) on ESPN. Karl Ravech (play-by-play) and Jimmy Dykes (analyst) will have the call.

Fans can also listen live on their local Vol Network affiliate to hear Bob Kesling and Bert Bertelkamp describing the action.

In Tennessee’s most recent outing, it wrapped up the calendar year by defeating Norfolk State, 67-52, Tuesday afternoon at Food City Center. UT led from start to finish behind a game-high 24 points from fifth-year guard Chaz Lanier, sealing an unblemished non-conference record for the fifth time since joining the SEC (1932-33).

The Matchup

Tennessee is 7-2 in its last nine meetings with Arkansas, dating back to 3/10/18, after dropping the prior six matchups.

The Volunteers are seeking their second four-game winning streak in the series. Their lone prior one came from 2/13/02 to 2/11/04.

After being ranked for its matchup with Arkansas just six times (3-3) before 2017-18, this is the ninth time in UT’s 11 meetings since then in which it is ranked. The Volunteerss went 6-2 in the previous seven during that span.

UT has faced John Calipari 38 prior times, 16 more than any other active head coach (Rick Pitino, 22). It went 3-3 versus Calipari while at Memphis and 13- 19 during his Kentucky tenure.

This is UT’s second straight SEC game versus a Calipari-led team, as it ended the 2023-24 regular season against Kentucky.

Coming off a 16-17 (6-12) showing in 2023-24, Arkansas was picked fourth in the SEC preseason poll.

The Razorbacks are led by junior forward Adou Thiero’s 17.8 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 2.0 spg.

News and Notes

John Calipari (824) and Rick Barnes (819) rank first and second among active DI head coaches in career wins. Barnes is 13-12 in their head-to-head meetings, including 11-0 in the regular season.

Arkansas senior forward Jonas Aidoo spent three seasons at UT. He was an AP First Team All-SEC pick in 2023-24, averaging 11.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg and 1.8 bpg.

Tennessee is 5-4 in SEC openers in Rick Barnes‘ tenure, including 2-1 at home. The Vols are also 5-4 in SEC home openers under Barnes, with three wins in a row.

UT is among just three undefeated DI schools—all of them are in the SEC—alongside Florida and Oklahoma. It is the only one also unbeaten in women’s basketball.

Tennessee is 13-2 all-time at No. 1 in the AP Poll. It is 12-1 under Rick Barnes (5-0 in 2023-24, 7-1 in 2018-19) and was 1-1 under Bruce Pearl (1-1 in 2007-08).

The Volunteers are 27-4 all- time as an AP top-three team, including 23-2 under Barnes.

Jahmai Mashack co-leads the SEC with four-plus steals four times.

The Volunteers are 13-0 for the second time ever, joining a 14-0 start in 1922-23. This is the fifth time in the SEC era (since 1932- 33) they went undefeated in non- conference play, including the second with nine-plus games.

Tennessee is on a 13-game winning streak for the fifth time (third in a single season). It is seeking its fourth 14-game ledger (third in a single campaign, alongside 1922- 23 [14] and 2018-19 [19]).

UT leads the nation in 3-point percentage defense (24.6), plus ranks second in both scoring defense (56.2) and field-goal percentage defense (34.7). It is also third in scoring margin (23.8).



After averaging 2.50 made 3-pointers per game over his first four outings as a Vol, Chaz Lanier is at a 4.56 mark across the last nine contests (41 total makes).



The Volunteers’ 184 wins over the last eight years (2017-25) rank co-seventh nationally, alongside Virginia. Only Gonzaga (223), Houston (217), Kansas (200), Duke (196), Purdue (191) and San Diego State (185) possess more.

High-Caliber Company

Tennessee and Kansas are the only two schools to earn an AP top-five ranking in each of the last four seasons (2021-25). Only two others, Arizona and Purdue, entered 2024-25 with a three-year streak.

The Volunteers are one of only four teams to reach the AP top six in each of the past five seasons, alongside Alabama, Houston and Kansas.

UT is one of just five programs to reach the AP top six in at least six of the last seven seasons (2018- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Kentucky. Those are also the only five schools to enter the AP top five in at least five different years during that stretch.

The Vols are among only seven teams to reach the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll in at least two of the last seven seasons (2018-25), joining Baylor, Duke, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas and Purdue.

Over that same seven-year stretch (2018-25), UT is also one of seven teams to claim an AP top-two position in at least three seasons, alongside Baylor, Connecticut, Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas and Purdue.

Tennessee is one of just seven schools to earn an AP top-20 ranking in each of the past eight years (2017- 25), alongside Duke, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State and North Carolina. Just two others— Houston and Purdue—have even reached the AP top 25 in each of those seasons.

Additionally, over the last three seasons (2022- 25), the Vols are one of just five teams to reach the AP top two in multiple seasons, joining Alabama, Connecticut, Kansas and Purdue.

Dynamite “D” A UT Trademark

Tennessee, through 1/1/25, ranks second nationally in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (88.0), just behind first-place Houston (87.5).

The Volunteers finished third in 2023-24 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (90.2) and placed fifth in DI in field-goal percentage defense (39.4).

In 2022-23, Tennessee led the nation in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency (87.5), holding the top spot for 15 total weeks. The Vols also led all DI teams in 3-point defense (26.5) that year, as well as ranked third in both scoring defense (57.9) and field-goal percentage defense (37.3).

In five of the last seven seasons (2017-24), UT has finished top-10 in KenPom adjusted defensive efficiency: third in 2023-24, first in 2022-23, third in 2021-22, fifth in 2020-21 and sixth in 2017-18.

UT, through 1/3/25, has won 41 times in a row when holding its foe under 60 points, including posting a dazzling 22-0 mark in 2022-23.

The Vols, through 1/3/25, have won 49 straight when allowing 50 points or fewer, since 12/29/12. That includes 12 such victories in 2022-23, matching Houston for the most of any team that season.

Racking Up Ranked Victories

TOP 25: In the past four years (2021-25), Tennessee has an SEC-best 21 AP top-25 wins, good for co- fourth nationally, alongside Purdue. It is behind just Kansas (24), Connecticut (23) and Iowa State (22). Only Marquette (19) is even within two of the Volunteers, while the closest SEC school is three behind (Alabama with 18).

TOP 20: Tennessee possesses an SEC-high 19 AP top-20 wins over that span, the third-most of any DI school, trailing only Connecticut (22) and Kansas (21). The only other schools with even 17-plus are Purdue (18) and Iowa State (17). The closest SEC program is four shy (Alabama with 14).

TOP 15: The Volunteers own an SEC-best 16 AP top-15 decisions over those four seasons, good for second-most in the country, trailing just Kansas (19). Only Iowa State (14), Connecticut (13) and Purdue (13) are even within three of UT, while the closest SEC team is four behind (Alabama with 12).

TOP 10: Since 2021-22, Tennessee owns eight AP top-10 triumphs, co-first in the SEC and co-fifth nationally, alongside Kentucky and North Carolina. Only Connecticut (11), Iowa State (11), Kansas (11) and Purdue (10) have more. The eight such wins in that time are against #1 Alabama (2/15/23), #3 Kansas (11/25/22), #3 Auburn (2/26/22), #4 Kentucky (2/15/22), #5 Kentucky (3/12/22), #6 Arizona (12/22/21), #10 Texas (1/28/23) and at #10 Kentucky (2/3/24).

TOP FIVE: In that same four-year span, UT has five AP top-five wins, tied with Alabama, Arizona and Iowa State for the most in the country. Only two other schools, Gonzaga and Purdue, have even four.

…And Doing So Efficiently

Tennessee, at 21-14 (.600), has the SEC’s best record versus AP top-25 opponents over the last four seasons (2021-25). Auburn (13-10 .565) ranks second, while no one else has a mark above .500.

The Volunteers are 10 games over .500 (19-9; .679) against AP top-20 teams in that span, while just one other SEC team, Auburn (11-8; .579), is even at a .500 clip.

UT is also 10 games over .500 (16-6; .727) versus AP top-15 foes in that time, while the next closest SEC team in winning percentage, Auburn (8-6; .571), has half as many wins with the same amount of losses.

At 8-5 (.615), the Volunteers are the only team in the SEC with a winning record against AP top-10 foes over those four seasons. Kentucky (8-8; .500) places a distant second.

Tennessee (5-4; .556) and Arkansas (3-2; .600) are the only SEC programs at .500 or better versus AP top-five teams in that four-year stretch.

The Volunteers, despite their excellent winning percentage, have played the fourth-most games (35) against AP top-25 foes of any SEC team in the last four years (2021-25). They trail just Texas (42), Oklahoma (39) and Alabama (36) in such outings, while no other SEC school is above 30.

Winning Ways

Over the last eight seasons (2017-25), Tennessee paces all SEC programs in total wins (184) and overall winning percentage (.736), plus is tied for first in postseason victories (18). In that span, UT has three SEC titles (2018 and 2024 regular seasons, 2022 tournament).

In that same eight-year stretch, the Vols are one of only three SEC teams with an overall winning percentage above even .660, alongside Auburn (.734) and Kentucky (.705).

In SEC play over the same eight-year period, Tennessee (86-39; .688) is second in the league, behind Kentucky (87-38; .696), in both victories and winning percentage. Only Auburn (81-45; .643) and Alabama (78-48; .619) have even 70-plus wins.

Over just the last four seasons (2021-25), the Volunteers own an 92-28 (.767) overall record, that is good for the most victories and best winning percentage in the SEC over that span.

In that same four-year span, Tennessee (39-15; .722) is tied with Kentucky for the best record in conference play among SEC teams.

Poll Presence

Tennessee has played 216 games as a ranked team in the AP Poll in Rick Barnes‘ tenure, posting a 164-52 (.759) record. Over 68.0 percent of the Volunteers’ 316 games since Barnes arrived in 2015- 16 have come with the team ranked in the AP Poll, all since 2017-18 (216 of 250, 86.4 percent).

UT is 143-47 (.753) while in the AP top 20 under Barnes, 112-34 (.767) while top-15, 86-25 (.775) while top-10, 42-12 (.778) while top-five, 23-2 (.920) while top-three and 12-1 (.923) while No. 1.

The Vols are 29-22 (.569) in AP top-25 matchups under Barnes, including 23-15 (.605) with both teams in the top 20, 14-9 (.609) with both in the top 15 and 7-6 (.538) with both in the top 10.

Happy At Home

Over the last five seasons, since 2020-21, the Volunteers are 65-7 (.903) on their home court.

In 10 seasons under head coach Rick Barnes, Tennessee is 130-24 (.844) at Food City Center. Twice during the Barnes era, UT has gone undefeated at home: 18-0 in 2018-19 and 16-0 in 2021-22.