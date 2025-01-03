A Walk in the Garden: Weekend Exhibit Blossoms at Customs House Museum

Clarksville, TN – Step into a world of beauty and inspiration at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center with A Walk in the Garden, a weekend-only celebration of nature’s artistry.

Taking place January 11th-1th2 in the Crouch Gallery, this special exhibit features an exquisite display of floral- and fauna-themed art from the Museum’s collection, beautifully enhanced by stunning floral arrangements crafted by talented local florists.

Throughout the weekend, visitors can also enjoy hands-on activities and interactive programs, including:

A Walk in the Garden: Storytime in the Gallery

January 11th | 10:30am

Join us for a special Storytime in the Gallery as we share Spring Walk by Virginia Brimhall Snow and Rose’s Garden by Peter H. Reynolds. These beautifully illustrated stories celebrate the wonders of nature and growth, perfectly complementing the exhibit’s theme.

January 11th | 1:00pm

Our second Storytime will feature Wildflower by Melanie Brown and The Curious Garden by Peter Brown. Both books inspire young readers with tales of renewal, exploration, and the beauty of the natural world.

A Walk in the Garden: Paper Flower Class

January 11th | 11:00am | $10.00 per person

Join us for a special beginner’s hands-on quilling lesson. We’ll make unique paper flowers during this family-friendly class. Registration required for anyone attending. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Register here.

Bloom & Breathe: A Mindful Flower Arranging Workshop

January 12th | 2:00pm | $30.00 per person

Lift your spirits this winter with a peaceful flower arranging workshop led by Charley Jordan of Jordan Farms. Explore the beauty of nature, engage your senses, and create your own stunning floral design in a calm, mindful atmosphere. Take a moment to relax, refresh, and reconnect! Register here.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the beauty of inspired art, live demonstrations, and engaging activities for all ages.

All proceeds go towards the Museum’s mission to provide creative program opportunities, share artists’ work in new exhibits and preserve the history of Montgomery County through an ever-expanding collection.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the state’s second-largest general interest museum with over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space and houses hands-on activities and special events. Membership and admission information can be found at customshousemuseum.org.

