Clarksville Christian School Star Niah Rhodes Joins 2,000-Point Club, Eyes NCAA Division I Future

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Christian School proudly celebrates a monumental milestone in Centurion basketball history as senior standout Niah Rhodes surpassed the 2,000-point mark in her high school career during a game against South Haven last month.

This incredible achievement was formally recognized during the Clarksville Showdown, a prestigious basketball tournament hosted in the CCS gym that brought nationally ranked teams and players from across the United States to compete against regional programs.

Reflecting on this significant accomplishment, CCS Athletic Director Jason Shelton shared: “Niah continues to amaze us with her talent, work ethic, and determination.

Reaching the 2,000-point milestone is a testament to the countless hours she’s dedicated to her craft and the incredible support she’s had from her family, teammates, and coaches. Her success is a proud moment for all of us.”

Coach Trenton Hassell, who has worked closely with Niah, added: “Niah was one of the best shooters in Kentucky before joining our Lady Centurions CCS family. She’s also one of the best pure shooters I’ve had the privilege to coach. The impact she’s had on the team this year has been important to our continued success so far this season! She’s also an awesome young lady off the court, which makes her scoring over 2,000 even more special.”

This achievement comes just weeks after Niah celebrated another major moment — signing her National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division I basketball at Florida A&M University. The season is still in full swing for CCS, and Niah and the Lady Centurions have their sights set on further success on the court.

Adding to the excitement, sophomore Lauren Hassell is also on target to break the 2,000-point barrier, a milestone she is projected to reach in early January.

About Clarksville Christian School

As the largest private school in Montgomery County, CCS offers a Christ-centered education combined with innovative academic programs such as the Engineering & Technology Institute, Biomedical Sciences Institute, AgriTech Academy, a CJROTC program, and RISE Academy, which serves students on the autism spectrum.

For more information, contact: Clarksville Christian School at office@clarksvillechristianschool.org or call 931.647.8180