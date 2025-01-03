Mark Green: Update From Washington for January 4th, 2025

Washington, D.C. – Dear Friend,

I wanted to share the latest news from my office with you.

A New Year’s Message from Congressman Green:

As I reflect upon this new year, I’m blessed to be your voice in Washington. Happy New Year! I wish you and your family a blessed 2025.

An Update from Washington:

I’m grateful to receive the Champion of Limited Government award from the Institute for Legislative Analysis!

A Legislative Update:

My Counter-UAS Authority Security, Safety, and Reauthorization Act of 2024 would not only renew and reform current legal authorities but provide the DHS and the DOJ with critical tools to mitigate credible threats posed by drones. We need to pass this critical legislation now.

Truckers are a critical element of the U.S. supply chain and touch every sector of our economy. Senator Roger Wicker’s TSA Screening Modernization Act streamlines the process for individuals applying for or renewing enrollment in multiple security threat assessment programs. I urged my colleagues to support this bill. You can watch my floor remarks here:

Rep. Nick LaLota’s DETECT Fentanyl and Xylazine Act will equip DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate with the authority it needs to improve drug detection equipment. We must support the frontline DHS personnel protecting our nation from the flow of fentanyl and other illicit drugs. You can watch my floor remarks here:

I joined Rep. Laurel Lee on the House floor to discuss her bill to establish an interagency task force, led by CISA and the FBI, to address the widespread cybersecurity threats posed by state-sponsored cyber actors associated with the People’s Republic of China. You can watch our remarks here:

I voted YES on the FY25 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The bill authorized a historic 14.5% pay raise for junior enlisted troops and a 4.5% bump for all other servicemembers. Additionally, House Republicans included many provisions to stop DEI and CRT initiatives in our military and service academies. It’s time to refocus the services on combat effectiveness, not wokeism.

The Homeland Security Committee:

Regarding the attack in New Orleans on the morning of January 1st, our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those killed or injured in this horrific attack. As the FBI investigates this as an act of terrorism, the Committee expects a thorough and transparent process to provide clarity on this tragedy for the families and the public. We are in contact with the FBI and DHS and continue to seek answers and press for transparency.

To mark the end of the 118th Congress, I’m reflecting on the achievements of the Committee on Homeland Security. With President Trump returning to the White House, we look forward to even more progress in securing our homeland. You can watch my video here:

It was great to sit down with Jonathan Ward at the Hudson Institute to discuss the threats posed by Communist China, strengthening cybersecurity, and defending our homeland. You can watch the full interview here:

For too long, the CCP has paid no real price for its increasingly aggressive intrusions into our homeland. It is past time to hit back. You can read my op-ed alongside Chairman John Moolenaar of the Select Committee on the CCP in Fox News here.

The Foreign Affairs Committee:

Secretary Blinken’s decisions and the absence of leadership during the withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 are directly responsible for this disaster. You can watch my full remarks during the Committee’s hearing here:

In the Media:

We’ve had drones invade our airspace over military installations—this is absolutely unacceptable. Always great to talk with Neil Cavuto on Fox Business. You can watch here:

The FBI has known about these drones since the beginning of November. And just like the Chinese spy balloon, we’re only getting informed after the public sees it and raises concerns. That’s unacceptable. You can watch more with Fox News here:

The drones flying over New Jersey and New York could be from anyone; a recreational user or an adversary spying on our critical infrastructure, we don’t know. Check out my latest with Evening Edit on Fox Business here:



A key concern of mine is the ease with which a terrorist or other malicious actor can buy a cheap, commercially available drone and use it to carry and drop explosive payloads over a football stadium or another mass gathering site, targeting and killing Americans. You can watch my latest with Leland Vittert on NewsNation here:



In California, a Chinese national was arrested following his flight of a drone over a military base. We do know that espionage is happening with drones. Do we know what is happening in New Jersey? No. You can listen in to my interview with WMAL-DC here:

Announcements:

If you need help with a federal agency or have a passport issue, please call my Nashville office at 629.999.4950. More details here.

As always, it is an honor to represent Tennessee’s 7th District.

In Liberty,

Mark Green,

Member of Congress