Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Secure First ASUN Win with Gritty Victory Over North Florida

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team picked up its first Atlantic Sun Conference victory with a 60-52 win against North Florida on Saturday on Gary Mathews Court at F&M Bank Arena.

Austin Peay State University was held scoreless by North Florida until a layup by La’Nya Foster three minutes into the game. This sparked an 8-2 run from the Governors, allowing them to take a 10-7 lead with just three and a half minutes left in the first quarter.

Free throws from UNF’s Sydney Pettis and a three-pointer from Jamisyn Stinson gave the Ospreys control of the game at 12-10, but a jumper from the paint by Jordan Boddie tied the game at 12 going into the second quarter.

Anovia Sheals began the second quarter with a three-pointer, giving APSU a 15-12 lead. The Ospreys responded with a 14-4 run, giving them a nine-shot lead at 28-19 with 47 seconds to play. A three-pointer by Sheals cut the Govs trail down to six heading into the break.

Austin Peay State University’s quick start to the second half allowed them to tie the game at 30 two and a half minutes into the third quarter. UNF responded with a 9-0 run to lead by nine with four and a half minutes remaining in the quarter. Austin Peay State University continued to battle back, making four of four attempted field goals from 3:49-1:01, getting back within three of the Ospreys at 43-40 with a minute remaining. UNF’s successful trip to the free-throw line ended the third quarter with the Ospreys leading 45-40.

Three consecutive layups from Sheals and Wyatt gave the APSU Govs the lead at 46-45, their first lead since the first quarter, with 7:36 remaining in the game. Layups by Foster and Wyatt, followed by a successful trip to the free-throw line by Nelson, allowed the Govs to lead 55-49. A three-pointer by Stintson got the Ospreys back within three with 40 seconds remaining, but free-throws by Sheals and Cater, followed by a second-chance layup from Foster, gave Austin Peay the 60-52 ASUN win.

The Differences

Free-throws. Austin Peay made 13-of-22 attempted free throws, while the Ospreys made 7-of-10.

The fourth quarter. The Govs held UNF to a 14.3 field-goal percentage while shooting a game-high 63.6 percent. North Florida had seven points compared to the Govs’ 20 in the final quarter.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led with a career-high 19 points.

Sa’Mya Wyatt’s 16 points marked her 11th consecutive game with double-figures.

Wyatt and Sheals both had seven rebounds.

Sheals also led with three assists

La’Nya Foster had 12 points, five rebounds, and four steals.