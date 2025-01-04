Clarksville’s Warm Souls Event Blesses Hundreds with Gifts and Care

Clarksville, TN – Hundreds of volunteers welcomed nearly 1,000 guests to this year’s Warm Souls, an annual Christmas-themed event that has blessed this community for 17 years with gifts, clothing, a traditional Christmas dinner, and more.

Each year, Jon Vaughn and the Radical Mission team work for months to bring this always-anticipated event to life. Volunteers provided services such as haircuts and nail care, family photos with Santa, gifts for the kids, coats, hats and scarves, and the very popular ‘Love your Parents’ room, where kids could pick out gifts for their moms and dads.

“This is the 17th year that Radical Mission has organized the Warm Souls Christmas Celebration,” Vaughn said. “More than 500 volunteers helped us get this together. We are estimating at least 850 people will come through today, and we have nearly 350 volunteers in the building to make sure everyone gets taken care of.”

Vaughn said planning always starts months in advance. Volunteers wrap presents, load and unload trucks, take portraits, prepare and serve food, and much more. He emphasized that helpers come from all over the city, anybody can volunteer, and everyone is welcome to take part in the celebration.

“This is about bringing together all the people of Clarksville-Montgomery County,” Vaughn said. “Warm Souls is not just for some. It’s for everyone.”

Photo Gallery