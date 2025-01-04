Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas, including Stewart County, Robertson County, Sumner County, and Wilson County. The advisory is in effect from 3:00am to noon CT on Sunday due to expected freezing rain.

Residents should prepare for total ice accumulations of up to one-tenth of an inch, which could create hazardous travel conditions and the potential for power outages. Roads, bridges, and overpasses may become slick, making driving dangerous during the advisory period.

The freezing rain is forecast to begin early Sunday morning, with impacts likely during the pre-dawn hours through midday.

The advisory covers the cities of Clarksville, Springfield, Goodlettsville, Gallatin, Hendersonville, Dover, Mount Juliet, and Lebanon.

Safety Precautions

Officials urge motorists to slow down, use caution, and allow extra time for travel. It is also advised to stay informed about road conditions by calling 511, Tennessee’s road information line. Residents should prepare for possible power outages by having flashlights, charged devices, and extra blankets on hand.

Stay tuned to local weather updates and plan accordingly as this winter weather event unfolds.