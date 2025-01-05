Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for January 5th–9th, 2025: Wintry Mix and Freezing Temperatures

Clarksville, TN – Residents of Clarksville-Montgomery County should prepare for a week of fluctuating weather. The week begins with freezing rain on Sunday, followed by a mix of cold, cloudy, and sunny conditions.

While the early week brings potential ice and snow, the latter part of the week offers clearer skies with frigid temperatures.

Sunday kicks off with rain showers and freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, transitioning to all rain after 11:00am. Highs will reach near 49°F, with east-southeast winds of 5 to 10 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. Ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.3 inches is possible, but sleet accumulation is expected to be minimal.

Showers will continue Sunday night until around 11:00pm, with a low near 27°F. Winds will shift to the west at 10 to 15 mph after midnight, with gusts up to 25 mph, and additional precipitation of up to half an inch is likely.

Monday brings a 30% chance of morning snow showers, primarily before 10:00am, with mostly cloudy skies and a high near 32°F. North-northwest winds of 15 mph could gust up to 25 mph.

By Monday night, temperatures will dip to a low of 22°F under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will calm slightly to 5 to 10 mph but maintain gusts of up to 20 mph.

Partly sunny skies return on Tuesday, offering a brief reprieve from precipitation, though temperatures will remain cold, with a high near 32°F. Winds will be light from the north-northwest at around 5 mph.

Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and colder, with lows plummeting to around 17°F and winds continuing at 5 mph from the north-northwest.

Wednesday brings mostly sunny skies but cold temperatures, with highs near 29°F and west-northwest winds at 5 mph.

Expect mostly clear skies Wednesday night and the coldest night of the week, with lows around 14°F. Winds will calm to near stillness by evening.

Sunny skies will dominate Thursday, with highs near 32°F.

Clarksville-Montgomery County faces a dynamic week of weather, starting with freezing rain and ice accumulation Sunday morning, transitioning into snow chances Monday, and ending with clearer skies but bitterly cold temperatures. Residents should exercise caution during the icy conditions early in the week and prepare for freezing nights as temperatures dip into the teens midweek.