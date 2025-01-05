37.6 F
Clarksville
Sunday, January 5, 2025
Hopkinsville Community College to Close January 6th Due to Winter Weather

Hopkinsville Community College Campus.
Hopkinsville Community CollegeHopkinsville, KY – Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) has announced that all its campuses will be closed on Monday, January 6th, 2025, due to severe winter weather conditions.

College officials made the decision to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff as forecasts predict hazardous road conditions and freezing temperatures in the region. All classes, including in-person and online sessions, are canceled for the day, and administrative offices will also remain closed.

Students and employees are encouraged to monitor the college’s website and social media channels for updates regarding reopening and any further weather-related announcements. For additional information or questions, visit HCC’s website.

