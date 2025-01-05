Prime Rib, Au Jus and Creamy Horseradish Sauce Recipes

Written by Linda Austin

Clarksville, TN – Elevate your next special occasion with this classic Prime Rib recipe, paired perfectly with a rich Red Wine Au Jus and a zesty Creamy Horseradish Sauce. The prime rib, seasoned with a garlic-onion butter blend and slow-roasted to tender perfection, boasts a crispy crust and juicy center. Served with a flavorful au jus made from pan drippings and enhanced with a touch of red wine, this dish delivers an unforgettable dining experience.

Complement the meal with a tangy horseradish sauce, combining sour cream, fresh herbs, and a hint of lemon for a refreshing contrast. Whether you’re hosting a holiday gathering or celebrating a milestone, this recipe ensures a centerpiece meal that’s as impressive as it is delicious.

The Perfect Prime Rib

Ingredients:

1 prime rib roast (6-8 pounds, bone-in or boneless)

1/2 cup softened butter

Salt

Ground black pepper

4-6 garlic cloves, minced

1 whole yellow onion, minced

Fresh rosemary, thyme, and sage (optional)

Instructions:

Prep the Prime Rib Roast

Pat the roast dry with a paper towel. Season the roast on all sides with salt and pepper. Let the roast sit at room temperature for 1-2 hours so it will cook evenly later. Cover exposed bone handles on the roast with foil. Preheat your oven to 500°F. Mix minced garlic and minced onion together in softened butter Spread garlic onion butter mixture all over roast.

Cooking the Prime Rib Roast

Place the roast on a roasting rack in a roasting pan, bone-side down. (A large, well-seasoned, deep cast iron pan can be used instead of a roasting pan set. For the initial high-heat sear, Roast at 500°F for 20-25 minutes to create a golden, crispy crust. Reduce the oven temperature to 225°F, add desired herbs on top of roast at this time and continue roasting. Slow and low roasting takes about 2-3 hours, depending on the size of the roast. After 2 hours, check the center of the roast’s internal temperature with a thermometer every 15 minutes until the center reaches the desired doneness.

120°F for rare

125°F for medium

130°F for medium well Cooking tip: Investing in a digital blue tooth thermometer would be very helpful to avoid opening the oven and prevent heat loss while checking meat temperature while roasting. Remove the roast from the oven, carefully pour dripping in bottom of roasting pan into a measuring cup and place dripping in refrigerator for 5 minutes to separate fat from juice to use in Au Jus recipe. Cover Prime Rib loosely, tenting with foil. Let it rest for 20-30 minutes to allow the juices to redistribute. Do not skip this step. The roast is Still continuing to cook as it rests, bringing the center of meat temperature up another 5°F-10°F to cooked perfection. Removed roast from pan to cutting board. Set aside roasting pan with the browned bits to make au jus recipe. Slice and serve prime rib roast. End cuts will be more done than middle cuts.

The recipe serves 6-8 adults. Leftovers make excellent prime rib sandwiches for later. No such thing as too much prime rib.

Cooking Tip: A well-done prime rib roast is tragic! If someone insists on well done, use an end piece with a dash of blackening seasoning and sear in frying pan on medium high heat with a dab of butter for 2 minutes on each side to salvage the prime rib from complete travesty.

Easy Red Wine Au Jus

Ingredients

Beef drippings (from the prime rib roast)

1 cup beef broth or stock (use low sodium if possible)

1/2 cup red wine (optional, for added depth, alcohol will be cooked off)

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 sprig fresh thyme or rosemary (optional)

Salt and ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

Immediately after taking the Prime rib out of the oven, while the roast is resting, gather the drippings from the bottom of the roasting pan and carefully pour all of the liquid into a measuring cup. Allow drippings to settle in refrigerator for 5 minutes as the fat separates to the top of the cup. after separation, skim off most of the fat from the drippings and save the juice for sauce. Deglaze the pan by placing the roasting pan on the stovetop over medium heat. Pour in the red wine (if using) and scrape up any browned bits from the bottom of the pan, cooking until the wine is reduced by half. Use the beef broth stock to deglaze instead of red wine, but do not cook the stock to reduce the water content like the red wine. Add the cup of saved drippings, Worcestershire sauce, and herbs, stirring well. Let the mixture simmer for 5 minutes until slightly reduced and flavorful. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper as needed. Strain the au jus through a fine-mesh sieve to remove any solids.

Serve Au Jus sauce warm in individual ramekins for dipping or in gravy boat to pour over prime rib.

Creamy Horseradish Sauce

Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

1/4 cup prepared horseradish (adjust to taste)

2 tablespoons fresh dill, finely chopped (or 1 tablespoon dried dill)

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice,

1/4 teaspoon lemon zest (optional)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 teaspoons mayonnaise for extra creaminess (optional)

1 teaspoon fresh chives, chopped thin (optional)

Instructions