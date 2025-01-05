Tennessee Safety Department Celebrates Major 2024 Milestones in Public Safety

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security marked a year of significant achievements in 2024, reinforcing its commitment to protecting and serving Tennesseans.

From hiring and training over 150 State Troopers to advancing school safety initiatives and enhancing first responder communication systems, the department’s efforts directly contributed to making Tennessee a safer place to live, work, and thrive.

“We’re working each day to make Tennessee a safer place to work, live and visit,” said Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long. “Whether it’s reducing fatal crashes, protecting our schools, or improving customer service, we’re delivering tangible results that make a real difference in the lives of Tennesseans. I’m proud of our team’s efforts and look forward to building on this momentum in 2025.”

Key Departmental Highlights:

Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP)

Hired and trained over 150 new State Troopers, boosting law enforcement presence on Tennessee roadways.

Dedicated over 20,000 hours to Hurricane Helene disaster response, working alongside Homeland Security agents and Driver Services personnel to assist impacted communities, which is still ongoing.

Charged more than 950 drug-related arrests, with 29% involving methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Reduced fatal crashes compared to 2023, with final statistics pending.

Engaged in nearly 900 community events, fostering stronger connections with residents.

Removed over 300 illegally possessed firearms and recovered more than 80 stolen firearms from Tennessee streets.

Colonel Matt Perry of the Tennessee Highway Patrol: “Every day, our troopers work to make Tennessee’s roads safer and remove dangerous substances and weapons from our communities. Their commitment saves lives and ensures a safer environment for everyone.”

Office of Homeland Security (OHS)

Trained 63 new special agents, fulfilling Governor Bill Lee’s goal of strengthening school safety statewide and assigning special agents to work with schools in all 95 Tennessee counties.

Awarded $5.7 million in federal grants for security infrastructure projects.

Provided state grants to fund School Resource Officers (SROs) in every public and charter school in Tennessee.

Allocated $750,000 for security upgrades at Tennessee houses of worship.

Special Agent Greg Mays, Deputy Commissioner and Director of the Tennessee Office of Homeland Security: “By investing in school safety and community security, we’ve taken meaningful steps to protect Tennesseans where they live, learn, and worship. These initiatives build a foundation for stronger, more resilient communities.”

Driver Services

Issued 2.6 million REAL IDs and served 1.7 million customers statewide.

Deployed 287 self-service kiosks with enhanced features, including modern payment options like Apple Pay, and added photo capture capabilities.

Launched improved driver licenses and IDs with advanced security designs.

Expanded online services, streamlining processes for reinstatements and accident claims.

Created the Quality Assurance Division to combat fraud and ensure operational integrity.

Established a Customer Service Division to enhance engagement using advanced analytics.

Les Dolente, Chief of Staff of the Department of Safety and Homeland Security: “Modernizing our systems and prioritizing convenience have transformed how Tennesseans interact with Driver Services. Our advancements reflect a commitment to efficiency and reliability for every customer.”

Tennessee Advanced Communications Network (TACN)

Provided critical communication support during Hurricane Helene, ensuring seamless coordination among first responders.

Welcomed 15 new partner agencies, enhancing interoperability and collaboration across Tennessee.

Jeff Gray, Director of the Tennessee Advanced Communications Network: “Effective communication is the backbone of emergency response. Expanding TACN’s reach ensures first responders have the tools they need to protect lives during both daily operations and crises.”

Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO)

Awarded 373 grants to 326 agencies to support highway safety initiatives.

Trained nearly 3,000 individuals through 134 safety classes.

Increased seat belt usage to a record-high 92.2%.

Expanded outreach efforts, including programs for aging drivers and child passenger safety events.

Buddy Lewis, Director of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office: “Our mission is to make Tennessee’s roadways safer for everyone. By prioritizing education, awareness, and enforcement, we’re saving lives and building a culture of safety.”