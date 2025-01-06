Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 6th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 6th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Germ is an adult male German Shepherd. He is absolutely stunning with a gorgeous coat and is fully vetted. He knows basic commands and takes treats very gently. Germ walked nicely on the leash and seemed friendly towards other dogs in the play yard. Meet and greets are required if other fur siblings in the home. He will be microchipped and neutered before heading to his forever family. Please do your breed research to understand his needs before adopting.

BoBo is an approximately 2 year old male mixed breed. He is current on his vaccinations and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He was great at going in and out of his kennel and was very gentle. He just wants to sit with you. Come spend some time with this sweet boy.

Chanley is a beautiful adult female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted and litter trained and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption.

Mandy is a female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. Mandy will make a wonderful lap companion. Come see her and you won’t be disappointed!

Find them all at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices For more information MCACC will gladly answer your questions.



Note: MCACC welcomes visitors to come see the dogs, walk them in the yard, play and interact with them, giving them the attention they deserve. These pets thrive on human interaction. So if you have the opportunity, please stop by and donate some of your time.

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Lilly is a young female Domestic shorthair with a stunning silver grey coat. This sweetheart is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. Lilly is a bit shy initially but has come out of her shell and is having the time of her life playing with other foster kitties and even a cat savvy dog.

Lilly is a FIP warrior ..meaning she beat the disease and is considered cured. She is very independent and loves exploring but will settle down in your lap when she is done. She will be a fantastic, delightful addition to any family.

If you would like an application and more information please message the rescue on FB or https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Monty is a young 4 month old male domestic shorthair kitty. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will come with a voucher for neutering/rabies when he is 6 months old. Monty is good with children and other cats. He is just a sweetheart, very playful and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

For more information and application contact: (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page http://www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. She would love a nice yard and toys and a warm bed at night. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931-627-1459, https://www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Ayer is a beautiful, playful, smart adult Pitbull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house-trained, spayed, and knows her commands. She does great with young children and gets along fine with other dogs as well. She does need a cat free home please.

She loves her humans very much and tends to get a little anxious at times, but that is handled with easy management. She is silly and fun and will make a loving addition to a family! She would be great on outdoor adventures.



Ayer can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, for more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Loki is a young male Mini Australian Shepherd. He is fully vetted, knows a dog door and will be neutered at the rescue’s vet. He is good with other dogs and children but he is young and still has a lot of puppy energy. Please do your breed research as this breed is highly intelligent and needs to have interactive and challenging games and toys. Lots of walks and playtime will help channel energy. Loki will be a wonderful addition to your home.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and FaceBook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Tabitha is a gorgeous female Domestic Shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and spayed. She has the softest fur, loves chin scratches and playing with fuzzy wands and laser toys. When she’s done playing she can be found lounging in her favorite place on the couch. She does great with cats, children and is a pure delight to have around.

To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Winnie the Pooch is a fabulous female Black Labrador/Boxer mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed, microchipped, HW negative and on all preventatives. Winnie always looks like she’s smiling and loves playing with toys and is up for a good adventure! She is generally dog friendly and has done well with respectful children. Prefers a no cat home please.

Winnie’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/winnie-the-pooch or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Abby, Ziva & Kate (IYKYK) These 3 sweet girls are available for Pre Adoption along with 5 more of their littermates. They are possible Pit Bull mixes. They are getting at least 2 dewormings and one set of vaccinations before adoption which will be January 23rd. They are eating puppy food and turning into little healthy, active puppies.

They will all be probably medium sized dogs and will be a welcome addition to your family. Remember puppies/dogs are at least a 12-14 year commitment and understand what all that involves. Puppies need training, structure and lots of love and patience to help them become their best selves!

Please remember the rule of 3 when adopting any rescue. 3 days to decompress, 3 weeks to start to get comfortable with the new routine and 3 months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love and patience is all they need. Their adoption fees are all waived and come with 50% off 2 months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Doc is a young, male Beagle/Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house trained and neutered. He is very loving and playful but does need a cat free home. He is also fine with children. He loves having chew toys to keep him occupied when he is alone or he can go into a kennel. He is very affectionate and loves to snuggle.

For more information, call 931.801.1907 /email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com Https:/docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing