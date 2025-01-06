26.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 6, 2025
Clarksville Police Respond to Serious Accident on Tiny Town at Needmore, Road Closures in Effect

Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a head-on injury crash at Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road. The crash occurred at approximately 4:48pm and is causing major traffic congestion.

Tiny Town Road (Eastbound) is shut down and traffic is being diverted onto Peachers Mill Road. One westbound lane of Tiny Town Road is open and Needmore Road is blocked at the Tiny Town intersection.

FACT Investigators are en route to the scene, and motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway is cleared. The status of the injured parties is unknown at this time.

No other information is available for release.

