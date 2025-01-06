CMCSS Sees 90% of Schools Achieving A, B, or C in Statewide Assessment

Montgomery County, TN – The Tennessee Department of Education released the 2023-24 State Report Card with additional data, including school letter grades. The A-F school letter grades for Tennessee schools were implemented in 2023.

School letter grades are calculated using several pieces of data, including student achievement and growth on standardized assessments, subgroup performance, and college and career readiness at the high school level.

Since implementation, CMCSS has not had any schools rated at the lowest level, an F. CMCSS has continued this trend in 2023-24 and made significant improvements from 2022-23.

In CMCSS, 90% of schools received an average or better letter grade of an A, B, or C, an increase from 73% in 2022-2023. Nearly half of CMCSS schools performed in the top categories, earning an A or B, and the number of schools earning a D decreased by 64%. There were no F grades in CMCSS.

Over 30% of schools improved their letter grades from last year, including a significant 3-grade improvement at Northeast Elementary School from a D to an A, and 2-grade improvements at Montgomery Central Middle School (C to A) and Moore Magnet Elementary School (D to B).

Click here to review the Tennessee Department of Education’s School Letter Grade Dashboard. The TCAP Family Portal can be found here, and additional online education tools can be found here.