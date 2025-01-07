Clarksville’s Rooms for Less Welcomes Chamber Members to Business After Hours

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce held its Business After Hours at Rooms for Less, a local furniture retailer owned and operated by David and Susan Gardner that has been operating for 44 years.

“We’ve been in this location for bout 15 years,” David Gardner said. “We also have a store on Fort Campbell Boulevard. We’ve done well in Clarksville, and we wanted to say thank you to our customers and our potential customers. At the same time, it’s a way to get people in the store who haven’t seen us before. We met a man this evening who has lived here for 31 years and didn’t know we were here. Another lady walked in and said, ‘wow, this is way bigger than I thought’. So, this is a great way to let people know we are here, who we are, and what we sell.”

The Gardners own and operate three locations and a warehouse in the area. “We sell lots of name-brands, including Ashley,” Susan Gardner said. “We offer a good, better, best approach. We have introductory lines for families who are just starting out. We go up from there to lines that offer better warranties, and then we do custom orders with companies like Craft Master, and top-of-the-line bedding companies. We buy everything in volume and warehouse locally, so we try to deliver next-day to our customers.”

