Montgomery County Animal Care Pets of the Week for January 7th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – As most folks are aware our Shelter, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control (MCACC), is completely full of adoptable cats, kittens, dogs and puppies. This is a very critical and time-sensitive situation.

All pets are fully vetted, some are already neutered and spayed which means they can go home the same day. The others will be spayed and neutered before heading to their new homes.

Please take a moment to go to MCACC’s Petfinder page to check out all adoptables www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN20&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Also please feel free to share these pets and of course MCACC welcomes volunteers to come walk and spend time with all the animals so they can continue to interact with people and feel the love.

Here are a few of the pets as of December 31st, 2024.

Lenny is a 2-year-old male Chihuahua mix. He is fully vetted and will be neutered and chipped upon adoption. He is a bit shy initially but loves to be held and snuggled.

Hennessey is an adult female Pit Bull Terrier. She has the prettiest coat, softest fur. She is fully vetted and will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. She is so sweet and loves attention. Come take her out for a visit in the play yard.

Jerico is a young adult male mixed breed. He is fully vetted and will be neutered upon adoption. He is a sweet boy, and has a lot of energy. Jerico will need an adopter who will continue his training and take the time to see his exercise needs are met daily. He will make a great jogging buddy!

Rosilynn is an adult female Domestic Medium hair.. She is fully vetted and litter trained. She will be spayed and microchipped before heading to her forever home. Come on down and see her in the Cat room. She is waiting to meet you!

Vinny is a 3 year old male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. He can be found in the Cat room so come by and have a visit with him.

Val is a delightful female domestic short hair cat. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and chipped upon adoption. Come see her in the Cat room! She will be a welcome addition to your family.

These wonderful pets and so many more are eagerly waiting for their forever families to come find them. If you are looking or know someone looking for a new family member please stop by and check out all these beautiful souls.

Thank you.

About Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control continues to strive to be a well-respected community leader and primary source for the optimal care and protection of animals and people in Montgomery County.

Our mission is accomplished through working in compliance with state and local regulations; cooperation with area Veterinary clinics, animal organizations, and animal rescue groups; advancing community and staff education and by serving for the protection, welfare and adoption of animals.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. MCAC is located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control