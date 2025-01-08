Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Routs North Alabama 75-57 in Wire-to-Wire Conference Win

Florence, AL – Led by Anovia Sheals’ 19 points, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team led North Alabama wire-to-wire on the way to a 75-57 Atlantic Sun Conference win, Wednesday, at CB&S Bank Arena.

Austin Peay (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) led quickly in the first quarter, leading North Alabama (7-1, 2-1 ASUN) by as many as nine at 16-7 with a minute and a half in the frame. UNA’s Charity Gallegos’ three-pointer at the buzzer cut the Lion’s early trail to six at 18-12.

The Governors continued to control the game, enjoying their most efficient quarter in the second, shooting 66.7 from the field. Consecutive three-pointers by Anovia Sheals and Briana Rivera gave them a ten-point lead three minutes into the second quarter at 24-14.

A 13-6 run from the APSU Govs allowed them to lead by as many as 19 points at 39-20 with 2:45 left in the first half, but the Lions ended the quarter with a pair of free throws and a layup to trim their deficit to 15 heading into the break.

APSU held the Lions to just two field goals in the third quarter as they shot 15.4 from the field. A three-pointer by La’Nya Foster, followed by a layup by Abby Cater, gave the Govs the lead by 20 at 44-24 with eight minutes left in the third. A layup by Alyssa Clutter got the Lions within 18, but Rivera’s third three-pointer of the evening and a second-chance layup from Sa’Mya Wyatt allowed the Govs to lead by 23 at 49-26. APSU continued to dominate, ending the quarter leading 60-30.

North Alabama battled back in the fourth quarter, beginning on a 13-6 run to get within 23 at 66-43 with just under five minutes remaining. The Lions got as close as 18 with Veronaye Charlton’s fast-break layup at the buzzer, but APSU took the wire-to-wire, 75-57 ASUN win.

The Difference

The Governors held the Lions to a 36.5 field-goal percentage, their second-lowest of the season. UNA made 19-of-52 attempted shots compared to the Govs’ 30-0f-62.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led for the second consecutive game with 19 points.

Sa’Mya Wyatt’s 10 points mark her 12th consecutive game with double-figure scoring.

Briana Rivera had 12 points, and Abby Cater had 11.

Sheals and Wyatt had nine rebounds each.

Nariyah Simmons and Anala Nelson had five assists each.

Cater led with four steals.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Basketball

The Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team heads to Louisville, Kentucky, for a Saturday 1:00pm game against Bellarmine.

The Governors outscored the Lions 17-8 from turnovers, 30-22 in the paint, and 35-22 from the bench.