Clarksville Gas and Water Department Urges Residents to Prepare for Freezing Temperatures

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) shares important preventive cold weather precautions to help residents prepare for freezing temperatures.

Please keep the following tips in mind to help protect household water pipes and plumbing fixtures, indoors and outdoors, from freezing and possible damage throughout the winter months.

Visit our website for more important details at www.cityofclarksville.com/234/Cold-Weather-Precautions.

Close foundation air vents.

Unhook hoses from outdoor faucets and yard meters.

Identify any exposed piping or outside faucets that require insulation or heat tape to avoid freezing.

Open sink cabinet doors to allow heat to circulate around pipes, especially those located on exterior walls.

A trickle of water from the faucet can help prevent pipes from freezing.

Identify, repair or caulk any opening that allows the flow of outside air inside.

Winterize or protect backflow preventers.

Keep water meter lids closed.

Drain water from irrigation lines.

When away from home, set the thermostat no lower than 55 degrees Fahrenheit and have someone check the home daily.

Know where the household water shut off valve is located in the event of a household water pipe leak.

Clean and inspect natural gas heating systems routinely to increase safety and efficiency.

Clarksville Gas and Water is prepared to assist the public with their water emergencies around the clock; however, there may be longer response times during high volume customer calls for service order requests.

Our customers are important to us and technicians work diligently to respond to each call as expediently as possible. Please keep in mind that Clarksville Gas and Water service technicians cannot repair household water leaks, customer lateral line leaks or natural gas appliances. Please call a licensed plumber for these repairs.

If you heat your home or business with natural gas, please be attentive to how your natural gas appliances are performing. If you detect a strong odor of natural gas, take the following steps for safety.

Leave the premises immediately ensuring to leave doors open to allow for ventilation.

Call the Clarksville Gas and Water Department from a different location at 931.645.7422, after hours 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am, weekends and holidays or call 911 if the odor is very strong.

Do not turn electrical switches or devices on or off or use a phone or flashlight because an electric spark could ignite natural gas if it is present in the air.

Please call the Clarksville Gas and Water Department office to report a water leak at 931.645.7400 or if you detect a strong natural gas odor call 931.645.7422 during normal business hours, 8:00am-4:30pm, Monday-Friday or 931.645.0116 after hours, 4:30pm-8:00am, Monday-Friday, weekends and holidays.

