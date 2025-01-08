25.6 F
News

Clarksville Police Seek Public’s Help Identifying Suspect in Vehicle Burglary and Identity Theft

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police are trying to identify the suspect in this photo
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating a Vehicle Burglary and Identity Theft case that occurred on December 4th and 5th, 2024.

The victims reported that their vehicles were broken into sometime on the evening of December 4th at their residence on North Second Street.

Images of the suspect were captured on video surveillance cameras at Walgreens, 1954 Madison Street on December 5th, at approximately 4:00am, using a credit card that belonged to one of the victims. The Clarksville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these suspects.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact CPD Detective LaJoie at 931.648.0656, ext. 5744.

To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.



