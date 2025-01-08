Laugh, Cry, and Celebrate: Opening Night Rush for The ‘V’ Monologues This Friday at Roxy Regional Theatre

Clarksville, TN – Happy New Year!! We hope your holidays were filled with joy and your 2025 is off to a wonderful start! We’re back — and, for the 22nd year, so are Eve Ensler’s wildly popular series of monologues about women and performed by women!

Opening Night Rush for The Vagina Monologues is this Friday, January 10th, 2025. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular price will go on sale at 6:30pm on Friday for a $5.00 minimum donation.

“Funny, outrageous, emotionally affecting and occasionally angry,” this Obie Award-winning whirlwind tour of a forbidden zone introduces a wildly divergent gathering of female voices and features Chan Murrell and Jennifer Workman alongside a rotating cast of six local ladies:

Friday, January 10th at 7:00pm featuring Kimberly Wiggins

Saturday, January 11th at 7:00pm featuring Rebecca Diaz

Sunday, January 12th at 2:00pm featuring Angie Morales-Link

Friday, January 17th at 7:00pm featuring Kate Gauf

Saturday, January 18th at 7:00pm featuring Makeba Webb

Sunday, January 19th at 2:00pm featuring Regina Maloney

This year’s readings of the monologues, based on interviews Eve Ensler conducted with 200 women about their views on sex, relationships and violence against women, is co-directed by Ashley Birnbaum and Emily Ruck.

Eve Ensler’s The Vagina Monologues is presented by special arrangement with Broadway Licensing, LLC, servicing the Dramatists Play Service collection. Due to language and content, this production is recommended for mature audiences only.

Please note: We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts for this weekend and, should any schedule changes be necessary, will contact ticket holders and post updates to our website and social media.

Tickets are $35.00 (adults) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 5:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to performances).

Military (veterans and active-duty) can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to all performances during the run. All students (with current ID) can take advantage of $10.00 Student Rush tickets, available at the door ten minutes prior to all performances. Austin Peay State University students can enjoy Buy One, Get One 50% Off admission to Friday performances during the run. CitySaver coupons are accepted at all performances during the run. Discounts must be mentioned at the time of reservation and can only be redeemed in person or by phone.

