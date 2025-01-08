Winter Storm Watch Issued for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for Clarksville-Montgomery County and all of Middle Tennessee from Friday morning through late Friday night, with heavy snow expected to impact the region.

The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasts potential snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. Residents are advised to prepare for hazardous travel conditions, especially during the Friday evening commute, as slippery roads and low visibility may make driving treacherous.

The storm system is expected to bring snow starting Friday morning and continuing throughout the day and into the night. With temperatures dropping below freezing, the risk of ice on roadways and sidewalks will increase.

Local officials urge residents to monitor the latest weather updates and make necessary preparations, such as stocking up on essential supplies and ensuring vehicles are winter-ready.

Precautionary steps include avoiding unnecessary travel, keeping emergency kits in vehicles, and checking on neighbors who may need assistance.

The Winter Storm Watch includes areas beyond Clarksville-Montgomery County, covering cities such as Nashville, Springfield, and Waverly. Middle Tennessee residents are encouraged to stay informed through reliable weather sources and prepare for potential disruptions.

Stay tuned for updates as the storm progresses, and follow guidance from local authorities to ensure safety during this weather event.

Tennessee Counties Affected Are

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Clay County, Pickett County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Jackson County, Putnam County, Overton County, Fentress County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, White County, Cumberland County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Van Buren County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.