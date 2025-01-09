33 F
Clarksville
Thursday, January 9, 2025
HomeEducationClarksville Academy Announces Closure Due to Incoming Winter Storm, Friday
Education

Clarksville Academy Announces Closure Due to Incoming Winter Storm, Friday

News Staff
By News Staff
School Closed

Clarksville AcademyClarksville, TN – In anticipation of the approaching winter storm, Clarksville Academy has announced that the school will be closed on Friday, January 10, 2025. The decision comes in response to the Winter Storm Advisory issued for Middle Tennessee, which forecasts significant snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.

All campus activities scheduled for Friday and throughout the weekend have been canceled. School officials emphasize that no one should attempt to access the campus during this time, as safety remains the top priority for students, faculty, and staff.

[470cneter]

Clarksville Academy encourages families to monitor local weather updates and follow all safety precautions during the storm. Updates regarding the resumption of activities or any additional closures will be shared through the school’s official communication channels.

The administration thanks everyone for their cooperation and understanding as the community prepares for this severe weather event.

Previous article
Clarksville Christian School’s Lauren Hassell Surpasses 2,000 Career Points
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information