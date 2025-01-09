Clarksville Christian School’s Lauren Hassell Surpasses 2,000 Career Points

Clarksville, TN – January 2023 produced an unforgettable night for girls’ basketball in Clarksville. In a landmark showdown between Clarksville Christian School (CCS) and Clarksville High School (CHS)—the first time the two schools had ever faced off on the court—then-8th grader Lauren Hassell etched her name in local sports history.

Scoring 29 points and grabbing 17 rebounds, Lauren led the CCS Lady Centurions to a thrilling 52-47 upset over CHS, her father’s alma mater.

The night became even more historic as Lauren reached her 1,000th career point during the game, showcasing her immense talent and making her a player to watch in Tennessee basketball.

The significance of the night was underscored by the high-profile crowd it drew. Tennessee Lady Vols Head Coach and assistant coaches from powerhouse programs such as Vanderbilt, North Carolina State, Florida, Clemson, Louisville, and UConn were in attendance. While many were there to scout CHS standout Imari Berry—now a freshman at the University of Louisville—Lauren’s electrifying performance doubled their focus, further cementing her status as a player to watch on the national stage.

Fast forward two years to January 2025, and Lauren has added another remarkable chapter to her story. During a recent tournament in Bowling Green, Kentucky, the Lady Centurions star surpassed an extraordinary 2,000 career points—an achievement few players reach in an entire high school career, let alone by their sophomore year.

Reflecting on his daughter’s incredible milestone, Head Coach and former NBA star Trenton Hassell shared: “We are so proud of Lauren on surpassing 2,000 career points in her still young career. It shows the work she puts in daily. It’s an incredible achievement considering how unselfish she plays and the high level of competition she and her teammates face every season. Lauren has been blessed with great teammates who make accomplishments like this possible.”

CCS Athletic Director Jason Shelton echoed Coach Hassell’s pride, saying: “It takes more than God-given attributes to achieve what Lauren has done at her age. Her work ethic and dedication set her apart, and these qualities will undoubtedly lead her to future successes. We are incredibly proud of her accomplishments on the court and love her for the exceptional young lady she is off of it.”

Lauren’s rise comes amidst a banner season for CCS basketball. Just days prior, senior standout Niah Rhodes reached her own 2,000-point career milestone during a game against South Haven, a feat celebrated during the Clarksville Showdown tournament.

Niah, who recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play NCAA Division I basketball at Florida A&M University, has been a key addition for the Lady Centurions.

Beyond her scoring records, Lauren’s talents have earned her national recognition. At the start of the 2024-25 school year, she was selected to join the Jr. WNBA Court of Leaders, an elite program for top high school athletes nationwide. In August 2024, Lauren announced her top 12 college choices, which include powerhouse programs such as UConn, Vanderbilt, Maryland, Baylor, Duke, and Louisville.

The CCS girls’ basketball program, led by Coach Hassell, exemplifies the spirit of excellence that defines Clarksville Christian School. Through rigorous academic programs, a strong emphasis on spiritual development, and opportunities for athletic success, CCS is committed to nurturing well-rounded student-athletes who thrive on and off the court. Lauren’s continued success is a testament to the school’s mission to inspire greatness in every student.

