Education

Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Closed Friday Due to Winter Storm

Clarksville Montgomery County School System (CMCSS)Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced the closure of all schools and district offices for Friday, January 10, 2025, in response to the Winter Storm Warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The warning, which takes effect at 3:00am Friday, predicts snowfall of up to 6 inches or more, creating hazardous travel conditions throughout the day. To ensure the safety of students, staff, and families, all after-school activities, athletics, and practices scheduled for Friday are canceled.

Mission-essential employees will be contacted directly by their supervisors if they are required to report to work.

CMCSS leadership and the Operations Department will continue to monitor weather conditions over the weekend. Families will be notified of any potential closures or delays for Monday no later than Sunday afternoon.

Residents are encouraged to stay updated by tuning into local news and following guidance from local agencies. CMCSS urges everyone to remain safe, warm, and prepared during this significant weather event.

