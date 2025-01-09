Clarksville Prepares for Significant Winter Storm Set to Arrive Friday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County is preparing for a significant winter storm expected to impact the area starting Friday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Storm Watch, with potential snowfall totals between 4 to 8 inches. This storm is anticipated to bring hazardous travel conditions and freezing temperatures, prompting local officials to issue safety reminders for residents.

The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) strongly advises against unnecessary travel during the storm. For those who must venture out, CPD shares essential driving tips. First, plan your route in advance, allowing extra time to reach your destination. Reduce your speed on snow-covered or icy roads and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles.

Drivers with Antilock Brake Systems (ABS) should apply firm, steady pressure to the brake pedal, while those without ABS should gently pump the brakes to avoid skidding. Additionally, ensure your vehicle is equipped with winter essentials, such as an ice scraper, flashlight, blanket, and a fully charged phone.

To protect your home from freezing temperatures, the Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) recommends several precautions. Insulate exposed pipes and outdoor faucets with foam covers or old towels to prevent freezing. Let indoor faucets drip slightly to maintain water flow during the coldest hours. If you plan to be away, keep your thermostat set to a minimum of 55°F to ensure your home’s plumbing stays warm.

For homeowners with pets, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts urges residents to bring animals indoors during the storm. “We need to look out for our neighbors and pets during this cold snap,” he said. The mayor also asks residents to avoid parking on the streets in neighborhoods to allow snowplows and salt trucks to clear roadways effectively.

As the city braces for the storm, local services, including the Clarksville Street Department, are on high alert. Crews are preparing to deploy salt trucks and snowplows to make roads safer once snowfall begins. Residents are reminded to monitor weather updates and follow advisories from local authorities.

By taking these steps and staying informed, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can reduce risks and remain safe during this winter storm.

For emergencies, contact local first responders, and for updated road conditions, tune in to local news channels and city updates.