Montgomery County Government Offices to Close Friday Due to Winter Storm

Montgomery County, TN – Montgomery County Government offices will be closed Friday, January 10th, 2025, due to the anticipated winter weather event and hazardous driving conditions. Residents are strongly advised to avoid unnecessary travel during this period.

Staying off the roadways ensures your safety and allows first responders and public safety teams to focus on emergencies without additional hazards and road crews room to work more efficiently.

For online services available through Montgomery County Government, visit the GOV tab at mcgtn.org.