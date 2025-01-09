Winter Weather Report for Clarksville-Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect from 3:00am Friday morning to 6:00am Saturday morning for Clarksville-Montgomery County. Heavy snow is expected, with total accumulations ranging from 4 to 8 inches.

Residents should prepare for hazardous road conditions and limit travel unless absolutely necessary.

Thursday Night (January 9th)

Expect increasing cloud cover with a 50% chance of snow showers developing after 4:00am. Overnight lows will hover around 25°F with calm winds. Snow accumulation overnight is expected to be minimal, likely less than half an inch.

What to Do:

Prepare your vehicle for winter conditions, ensuring it is equipped with an ice scraper, flashlight, blankets, and emergency supplies.

Avoid unnecessary travel and stay updated on road conditions by calling 511 or checking local traffic reports.

Friday (January 10th)

Snow showers are forecast throughout the day, with periods of heavy snowfall likely. High temperatures will reach near 31°F, with light southeast winds around 5 mph. New snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches is expected, significantly impacting roadways during the morning and evening commutes.

Driving Safety Tips:

Plan ahead: Allow extra time to reach your destination if travel is unavoidable.

Allow extra time to reach your destination if travel is unavoidable. Drive slowly: Reduce your speed to maintain control on slick roads.

Reduce your speed to maintain control on slick roads. Keep distance: Maintain a safe following distance to allow room for sudden stops.

Maintain a safe following distance to allow room for sudden stops. Braking tips: For vehicles with ABS, apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. For non-ABS vehicles, gently pump the brakes to prevent skidding.

Friday Night (January 10th)

Snow showers are expected to taper off by 9:00pm, with additional accumulation of less than half an inch possible. Overnight lows will dip to around 25°F with light winds shifting to the west-northwest at 5 mph. Road conditions will remain hazardous, especially in untreated areas.

Protecting Your Home:

Prevent frozen pipes by letting faucets drip and keeping cabinet doors open to circulate warm air around plumbing.

Ensure pets have adequate shelter or bring them indoors to protect them from cold temperatures.

Clear walkways and driveways of snow to prevent ice formation as temperatures drop overnight.

Precautions and Resources:

Monitor local news and Clarksville Online for weather updates.

Keep emergency supplies on hand, including extra food, water, and medications.

If you must travel, ensure your phone is fully charged, and share your travel plans with someone before leaving.

Stay safe, and take all necessary precautions during this significant winter weather event.