Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Faces Bellarmine in Louisville, Saturday

Austin Peay (7-7 | 2-1 ASUN) at Bellarmine (11-5 | 2-1 ASUN)

Saturday, January 11th, 2025 | 1:00pm CT / 2:00pm ET

Louisville, KY | Freedom Hall

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team continues its Atlantic Sun Conference road game stretch with a Saturday 1:00pmn CT, 2:00pm ET game against Bellarmine at Knights Hall.

Austin Peay (7-7, 2-1 ASUN) took a 75-57 victory at North Alabama, Wednesday. Four Govs saw double-figure scoring in Anovia Sheals (19), Briana Rivera (12), Abby Cater (11), and Sa’Mya Wyatt (10). The Govs held the Lions to a 36.5 field goal percentage, their second-lowest of the season, and outscored them 30-22 in the paint.

Bellarmine enters Saturday’s contest after defeating Queens, 71-67, on Wednesday. Hayley Harrison paced the Knights with 20 points, including a three-for-four performance from beyond the arc, as Skylar Tredwell grabbed eight rebounds.

Austin Peay State University leads the all-time series between Bellarmine, 3-1. The last meeting was a 76-71 Knights win in Louisville on March 2nd.

Broadcast Information

Radio: WAPX 91.9 FM (Dillon Walton)

All Austin Peay women’s basketball games are aired on WAPX 91.9 FM. Pregame begins 15 minutes before tip and can be heard online at LetsGoPeay.com.

TV: ESPN+

From The Jump

La’Nya Foster is second in the ASUN with 22 blocks, 1.57 blocks per game, and 2.07 steals per game. Her 7.2 rebounds per game rank fifth.

Foster leads Austin Peay State University in rebounds (7.2), assists (2.2), blocks (1.6), and steals (2.1).

Sa’Mya Wyatt is second in the conference with a 58.5 field-goal percentage.

Wyatt’s 13.1 points per game and 58.7 field-goal percentage pace the APSU Govs.

Briana Rivera leads with 15 three-pointers.

Anovia Sheals’ .714 free-throw percentage leads the Govs.

Head coach Brittany Young is 3-1 against the Knights.

About the Bellarmine Knights



Their Head Coach: Chancellor Dugan is 182-172 in her thirteen seasons at Bellarmine. She is 502-462 in her 34 seasons as a head coach.

2024-25 Record: 11-5, 2-1 ASUN

2023-24 Record: 10-19, 5-11 ASUN

Last Season Result: Fell 79-62 to Jacksonville in the first round of the ASUN tournament, March 8th.

Notable Returner: Hayley Harrison returns for her graduate season at Bellarmine, averaging 15.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game. She had a season-high 32 points against North Alabama, January 2nd.



Notable Newcomer: Hana Abdel Aal is in her first season with the Knights, averaging 5.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game. Her career-high of 11 points came at Wright State on November 21st.

