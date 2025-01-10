Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather and Road Conditions Report

Clarksville, TN – Current temperatures in Clarksville-Montgomery County are at 30°F and steadily dropping. With tonight’s low forecasted at 25°F, wet and slushy roads from earlier snowfall are expected to refreeze, creating hazardous driving conditions into Saturday morning.

Tonight forecasts that snow showers are likely before 8:00pm, with a 60% chance of precipitation. Less than half an inch of additional snow accumulation is expected. Skies will remain cloudy with a low temperature around 25°F. Winds will be calm, shifting to the west at approximately 5 mph after midnight.

Cloudy skies will persist Saturday, and temperatures will hover near a high of 32°F. Winds will be light and variable, transitioning to calm in the afternoon.

Temperatures will plunge to a low around 19°F Saturday night under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will shift from calm to a light southerly breeze after midnight, around 5 mph.

Local roads are expected to refreeze overnight, making travel potentially hazardous. Drivers are advised to limit non-essential trips and exercise extreme caution if travel is unavoidable. Black ice may form on bridges, overpasses, and untreated roadways, increasing the risk of accidents.

Stay tuned to Clarksville Online as conditions evolve.