Hazardous Roads Expected across Clarksville-Montgomery County as Snow Continues Through Friday and Freezing Temps Persist

Clarksville, TN – Snowfall will continue throughout the day, with heavy accumulations likely at times. High temperatures will hover near 32°F. Winds will be light, primarily from the east at around 5 mph.

Total daytime snow accumulation is expected to range between 3 and 7 inches. Travel conditions will deteriorate as roads become increasingly snow-covered and slick. Non-essential travel is strongly discouraged.

Snow showers will taper off Friday night, with a chance of flurries persisting after 8:00pm. The low temperature will dip to around 25°F, with calm winds shifting westward at 5 mph after midnight. An additional dusting of less than half an inch of snow is possible. Roads will likely remain hazardous due to residual snow and ice.

On Saturday, a chance of flurries will linger through the morning hours before the skies begin to clear slightly. Temperatures will climb to a high of 34°F. Winds will shift west-northwest at 5 mph, becoming light from the southwest later in the day. While conditions may improve slightly, untreated roads will still be icy, especially in shaded or less-traveled areas.

Skies will partially clear overnight, with temperatures dropping to a frigid low of 20°F. Calm winds will shift southward at 5 mph. Any remaining moisture on roads may refreeze, creating black ice hazards.

Driving Safety Tips

If you must travel during snowy or icy conditions, keep these tips in mind:

Drive Slowly: Reduce your speed significantly, as it takes longer to stop or react on snow-covered roads.

Reduce your speed significantly, as it takes longer to stop or react on snow-covered roads. Increase Following Distance: Maintain at least six seconds of following distance to allow for safe braking.

Maintain at least six seconds of following distance to allow for safe braking. Brake Gently: For vehicles with ABS, apply steady pressure; for non-ABS brakes, pump gently to prevent skidding.

Steer Carefully: Sudden movements can cause your car to lose traction.

For vehicles with ABS, apply steady pressure; for non-ABS brakes, pump gently to prevent skidding. Steer Carefully: Sudden movements can cause your car to lose traction. Be Prepared: Carry essentials like an ice scraper, blankets, flashlight, food, and water.

Residents are urged to stay home unless travel is absolutely necessary. Ensure your home is stocked with food, water, and emergency supplies. Check on neighbors and bring pets indoors. Local crews are working diligently to clear main roads, but secondary and residential streets may remain impassable. Stay tuned to local news for updates on road conditions and additional weather advisories.

Photo Gallery