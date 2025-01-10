Roxy Regional Theatre Cancels Tonight’s Performance Due to Winter Storm

Clarksville, TN – Out of an abundance of caution due to the significant snowfall expected throughout the day, the Roxy Regional Theatre has made the decision to cancel their 7:00pm performance of The Vagina Monologues this evening, Friday, January 10th, 2025.

The Roxy apologizes for any inconvenience caused by this change in plans, but the safety of our patrons, performers and staff is their top priority. Ticket holders have been contacted regarding exchanges/refunds, but please contact us at roxy@roxyregionaltheatre.org with any questions or concerns, as our box office is also closed today.

At this time, The Roxy is continuing to monitor the weather and plan to make a decision about the remainder of the weekend based on the amount of snowfall we receive and the condition of the roads at that time. Ticket holders will be contacted regarding any schedule changes, so please keep an eye on your inbox, as well as our website and social media for any updates.

We do plan to reschedule this evening’s performance, as well as our $5.00 Opening Night Rush, and will make an announcement on Monday regarding any rescheduled performance(s).

Thank you so much for your patience and understanding, and we hope you all stay safe and warm during this round of winter weather!

