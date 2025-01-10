Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti Wins Nationwide Ruling Against Joe Biden Title IX Rules

Nashville, TN – Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti secured a nationwide victory today against the Joe Biden Administration’s illegal and unconstitutional Title IX rules.

The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky ruled that the U.S. Department of Education’s Title IX rules—rules that would have compromised girls’ privacy in locker rooms and bathrooms and required teachers and administrators to use pronouns that do not align with students’ biological sex—exceeded the federal government’s authority and violated the Constitution.

Last June, the district court preliminarily enjoined the rules in Tennessee and its coalition states. This latest order builds on that earlier ruling by completely overturning the Biden Administration and the Department of Education’s disastrous Title IX rules nationwide. As a result, children’s privacy is restored, and states are safeguarded from the federal government’s egregious, illegal overreach.

“This is a huge win for Tennessee, for common sense, and for women and girls across America,” said Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti. “The court’s ruling is yet another repudiation of the Joe Biden administration’s relentless push to impose a radical gender ideology through unconstitutional and illegal rulemaking. Because the Biden rule is vacated altogether, President Donald Trump will be free to take a fresh look at our Title IX regulations when he returns to office.”

