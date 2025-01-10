Tennessee State Offices Closed Friday Due to Winter Storm

Nashville, TN – In response to a significant winter storm forecasted to impact the state, Governor Bill Lee has announced the closure of all Tennessee state government offices on Friday, January 10th, 2025. The decision aims to ensure the safety of state employees and the public as hazardous travel conditions are anticipated.

State services accessible online will remain operational, and employees who can work remotely are encouraged to do so. Essential personnel required to maintain critical operations will be contacted by their supervisors.

Ahead of the storm, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) has issued a State of Emergency to facilitate regulatory relief and coordination of response efforts. TEMA is actively collaborating with local and state agencies to prepare for the storm’s impact and address resource needs as they arise.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is treating major roadways with brine to minimize ice accumulation and strongly advises residents to avoid unnecessary travel. For those who must be on the roads, extreme caution is urged.

The winter storm, expected to begin Thursday evening and continue through Saturday, could bring significant snowfall, freezing conditions, and disruptions to travel and daily activities. Officials urge Tennesseans to monitor weather updates and follow safety recommendations to stay prepared.

Further updates regarding office closures or emergency services will be communicated through official state channels.