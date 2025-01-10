Winter Storm Continues to Blanket Clarksville-Montgomery County with Snow

Clarksville, TN – The winter storm impacting Middle Tennessee continues to deliver snow and sleet to the Clarksville-Montgomery County area.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has extended its Winter Storm Warning until 9:00pm this evening, as additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches are expected across the region. South of I-40, closer to the Alabama-Tennessee state line, a light glaze of ice may develop, further complicating road conditions.

Residents are advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel as roadways remain hazardous. The ongoing snowfall is affecting visibility and creating slippery conditions that are expected to persist even after the warning expires. This evening’s commute is likely to be challenging for those who must venture out.

Local authorities remind travelers to exercise extreme caution if driving is unavoidable. Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle—complete with a flashlight, food, and water—is strongly recommended. Those needing updates on road conditions can dial 511 for the latest travel advisories.

This storm is part of a larger system sweeping across Middle Tennessee, impacting counties such as Stewart, Robertson, Sumner, and Davidson, in addition to Montgomery County. Local road crews and emergency services remain on high alert, working to maintain safe passage on major routes and respond to weather-related emergencies.

As the snow continues to fall, residents are urged to monitor weather updates, avoid risky travel, and prioritize safety during this severe weather event.

Counties Affected

Stewart County, Montgomery County, Robertson County, Sumner County, Macon County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Dickson County, Cheatham County, Davidson County, Wilson County, Trousdale County, Smith County, Perry County, Hickman County, Lewis County, Williamson County, Maury County, Marshall County, Rutherford County, Cannon County, De Kalb County, Bedford County, Coffee County, Warren County, Grundy County, Wayne County, Lawrence County, and Giles County.