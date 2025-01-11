Austin Peay State University Athletics Adds Preston Ludwick to Communications Team

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) athletics department strengthened its athletics communications department with the addition of Preston Ludwick as an Assistant Director of Athletics Communications.

Ludwick previously served as the Assistant Director of Strategic Communications at his alma mater of Centenary College of Louisiana from March 2023 until joining the Governors’ staff in December.

“I am excited to welcome Preston to Clarksville and our communications staff at Austin Peay,” said Assistant Director of Athletics for Strategic Communications and Branding Casey Crigger. “Preston brings breadth of experience from his time working at his alma mater and will help our communications staff continue to set the standard as the envy of our peers. I know Preston will help take our coverage of Govs baseball to the next level!”

“I am incredibly grateful to join the staff and be the newest member of the communications team,” said Ludwick. “I have always set the highest goals for myself, with one of those being the opportunity to work in athletics at a Division I school. I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of a team of great people who have an incredible work ethic and are dedicated to showcasing the best of their athletes.”

During his time on Centenary’s communications staff, Ludwick also was responsible for overseeing the Gentlemen’s live streams while serving as a statistical inputter for multiple sports, including soccer, baseball, softball, and volleyball. He also oversaw gameday operations and maintained Centenary’s athletics website.

Before being named the Gentlemen’s Assistant Director of Strategic Communications, Ludwick was a five-year letterwinner at first base and pitcher on Centenary’s baseball team, appearing in 174 games throughout his collegiate career. During his playing career, Ludwick was a three-time First Team All-Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference selection and the 2021 SCAC Pitcher of the Year.

Throughout his collegiate career, Ludwick also devoted over 30 hours a week to working in Centenary’s athletics department.

A two-time Centenary graduate, Ludwick earned his bachelor’s of science in business administration in May 2021 and a master’s of business administration in May 2023.