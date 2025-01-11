Austin Peay State University Track Team Heads to Vanderbilt for Commodore Challenge

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team continues its indoor season at the Commodore Challenge, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Field events kick off at 8:00am with the high jump. Running events will start at 9:25am with the women’s 5,000M.

Last time out, the Governors posted a strong start at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker, winning the 4x400M, and earning two weekly ASUN Conference awards, with Madelyn Kocik earning Field Athlete of the Week, and Taylin Segree earning freshman of the week.

The last time the Governors competed at Vanderbilt during Indoor season at the Vanderbilt Invitational, it was highlighted by Lauren Lewis placing ninth in the 800M.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University Track and Field team on X and Instagram?(@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com.