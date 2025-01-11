33.6 F
Clarksville
Saturday, January 11, 2025
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Track Team Heads to Vanderbilt for Commodore Challenge
Sports

Austin Peay State University Track Team Heads to Vanderbilt for Commodore Challenge

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Returns to Action in Music City. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Returns to Action in Music City. (Knox Rives, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's Cross CountryClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team continues its indoor season at the Commodore Challenge, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee. Field events kick off at 8:00am with the high jump. Running events will start at 9:25am with the women’s 5,000M. 

Last time out, the Governors posted a strong start at the Birmingham Indoor Icebreaker, winning the 4x400M, and earning two weekly ASUN Conference awards, with Madelyn Kocik earning Field Athlete of the Week, and Taylin Segree earning freshman of the week. 

The last time the Governors competed at Vanderbilt during Indoor season at the Vanderbilt Invitational, it was highlighted by Lauren Lewis placing ninth in the 800M. 

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay State University Track and Field team on X and Instagram?(@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com

Previous article
Austin Peay State University Athletics Adds Preston Ludwick to Communications Team
Next article
#16 Tennessee Lady Vols Basketball Faces Arkansas Razorbacks on the road, Sunday
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information