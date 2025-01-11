Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball Seals 69-58 Triumph Over Bellarmine in Louisville

Louisville, KY – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s basketball team extended its Atlantic Sun Conference winning streak to three with the 69-58 win over Bellarmine, Saturday, at Knights Hall.

Austin Peay State University took control of the game early in the first quarter, with a driving layup by Anovia Sheals giving them a 13-6 lead with two and a half minutes left to play. Free throws by Bellarmine’s Ashlee Harris with eight seconds remaining in the first got the Knights within five at 15-10.

The second quarter began with back-to-back three-pointers from Abby Cater and Anala Nelson to extend the Govs’ lead to 21-10 just two minutes into the second frame. A three-pointer from Nisea Burrell from a Jordan Boddie assist allowed the APSU Govs to lead by as many as 12 at 26-14 with five and a half minutes until the break.

The Knights responded with an 8-6 run to get them within seven of APSU at 29-22, but Boddie and Nariyah Simmons combined for the Govs’ final seven points of the quarter to give Austin Peay a 36-25 lead heading into the break.

Bellarmine fought back to begin the third with a 6-3 run to get them within seven at 38-31 with seven and a half minutes left in the frame. A layup by Erin Toller cut the Knights’ deficit to six, but free throws by Burrell and Sheals, followed by a layup by Boddie extended the Govs’ lead to 14 at 48-34 with four minutes on the clock. Bellarmine continued to battle back, ending the third quarter on an 11-5 run, to trail 53-45 going into the final quarter.

Bellarmine continued their third-quarter momentum as a three-pointer by Hayley Harrison got them within six at 62-56 with four minutes left in regulation. Free throws by Sa’Mya Wyatt extended the APSU Govs’ lead to eight, but a layup by Brown 30 seconds later allowed the Knights to get back within six at 64-58 with a minute and a half left. Austin Peay State University ended the game on a 5-0 run to give them the 69-58 ASUN win.

The Difference

The second quarter. The Governors outscored the Knights 21-15 and shot 77.8 percent from the field compared to their 41.7 percent.

Inside The Box Score

Anovia Sheals led Austin Peay State University for the fourth consecutive game with 16 points.

Sheals grabbed a team-high five rebounds.



La’Nya Foster and Abby Cater had 11 points each.



Anala Nelson had a team-high four assists.



APSU’s bench outscored the Knight’s bench 33-8.

