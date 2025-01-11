Blanchfield Army Community Hospital announces Hours for Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Fort Campbell DONSA

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital (BACH) announces modified hours for outpatient and specialty services during the upcoming observance of the Fort Campbell Day of No Scheduled Activities Friday, January 17th, 2025, and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday, January 20th.

Fort Campbell DONSA – Friday, January 17th

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

Open for Scheduled Appointments:

Soldier and Patient-Centered Medical Homes: Air Assault, Byrd, LaPointe, Screaming Eagle, Gold, and Young Eagle Medical Homes.

All Behavioral Health Services

Surgery

Orthopedics/Cast Clinic

Ear, Nose, and Throat Clinic

Ophthalmology

Women’s Health Clinic

Laboratory Services

Open Services:

Dental Clinics will consolidate to Adkins Dental Clinic. For assistance, contact 270.412.6027 or 270-412-6028.

Physical Therapy (open until noon)

Family Advocacy

Audiology and Warfighter Refractive Eye Clinic

Orthopedics and Cast Services (open for scheduled patients in the morning, open for acute care patients in the afternoon)

Pharmacy Operations

Open Normal Business Hours January 17th:

Town Center, Main, LaPointe, and Screaming Eagle Pharmacies

Saturday, January 18th

Town Center Pharmacy open 8:00am – 4:00pm

Martin Luther King Jr. Day – Monday, January 20th

BACH Services/Clinics Open 24/7:

Emergency Center

Labor and Delivery

Inpatient Services

Supporting Emergency Services

For urgent Family Advocacy needs with referrals or emergencies related to domestic/child abuse or neglect, call 270.798.8400 and ask to speak to the on-call Social Worker.

Outpatient Services

All outpatient services, including primary care and specialty care services, pharmacies, Family Advocacy, lab, behavioral health, and women’s health clinic, are unavailable for routine care/services in observance of the holiday.

For Expectant Mothers

Less than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Emergency Center. Greater than 20 weeks pregnant with urgent needs: go to the Labor and Delivery Unit.

Additional Services

TRICARE Nurse Advice Line: Available after hours and on holidays at 1.800.TRICARE (874.2273) for non-life-threatening medical concerns. Call 911 for medical emergencies.

Behavioral Health 24/7 Services: For behavioral health emergencies, patients can call the MHS Psychological Health Resource Center at 866.966.1020, email or chat. Anyone needing emergency behavioral health support can call 988 or visit the nearest emergency room.

MHS GENESIS Patient Portal: Patients can communicate with their care team, obtain their patient records, and more via the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal. Care teams respond during normal business operating hours.

Access the MHS GENESIS Patient Portal at https://myaccess.dmdc.osd.mil/identitymanagement/app/login

Appointments

To book or cancel an appointment, call the BACH appointment line at 270.798.HOSP (4677) during normal business hours Monday-Friday, 6:00am-4:30pm.

All outpatient services reopen normal hours Tuesday, January 21st.