Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts Cuts Ribbon on New Downtown Parking Garage, Adding 500+ Spaces

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts was joined by dozens of folks ready to celebrate the grand opening of the long overdue Downtown Parking Garage at 131 South First Street.

“We’re opening the First Street garage, a long-awaited project that will add more than 500 parking spaces to our historic downtown,” Pitts said. “We’ve had a deficit for many years. This will help solve that and hopefully spur even more development. The pedestrian access directly to Franklin Street should help merchants along that corridor as well, and it will keep customers from having to walk uphill.”

Pitts named other benefits of the project, such as the upgrading and burying of utilities, which will provide better service to the area and improve the overall look. This also clears the way for the upcoming Performing Arts Center, for which there will be a groundbreaking next summer.

“This garage was truly built for the people and by the people,” City of Clarksville’s Michael Palmore said. “There was not a slab of concrete poured, not a parking space striped during which we did not consider the people who live and work in this downtown every single day. We listened to your concerns and have addressed them, safety foremost among them. We’ve installed enough lighting that this garage can be seen from Nashville, as well as speed bumps to keep everyone safe. All handicapped spaces are near the elevators, and there are other security measures to ensure your safety as you walk through this state-of-the-art parking garage.”

Photo Gallery