Marsha Blackburn Report: Combating the Human Trafficking Epidemic

Washington, D.C. – The month of January not only marks the start of the 119th Congress – it’s also National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. Human trafficking is a reprehensible crime that has been exacerbated as a result of the ongoing crisis at the border.

This week, I reintroduced four bills to help combat the scourge of human trafficking.

Weekly Rundown

Ahead of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on January 11th, I reintroduced four bills to combat this heinous crime, including the SAVE Girls Act, National Human Trafficking Database Act, End Child Trafficking Now Act, and PRINTS Act. These bills would establish a national human trafficking database, authorize additional funding to prevent trafficking, combat child recycling at the border, and prevent traffickers from smuggling children across the border by requiring a DNA test to determine the relationship between the adult and accompanying child. To read more about this legislation click here.

Despite the gridlock in Congress, I am pleased we were able to accomplish several priorities for Tennesseans in 2024. Last year, my office assisted over 9,000 constituents throughout the state with casework issues, answered nearly 40,000 calls, responded to more than 118,000 mail requests, and reached many more through tele-town halls and my annual 95 county tour. To read more about my 2024 accomplishments, click here.

My bipartisan Women’s Suffrage National Monument Location Act was signed into law earlier this week to ensure the Women’s Suffrage National Monument is located on the National Mall. Tennessee has played a critical role in the women’s suffrage movement as we were the 36th and final state needed to ratify the 19th amendment. My colleague, Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), and I look forward to seeing the Women’s Suffrage National Monument on the National Mall to celebrate the tremendous accomplishments of strong and courageous women in history. To read more about the law, click here.

This week, I wrote a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on his agency’s prioritization of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies over the FBI’s core mission of protecting the American people. His DEI agenda has weakened the agency’s overall competence and ability to promote national security. Following the horrific terrorist attack in New Orleans, our country deserves to know if the FBI can adequately defend and protect us from future terrorist plots. Read my full letter here.

Last week, I was sworn into my second term in the United States Senate. I look forward to continuing to fight for secure borders, lowering prices, protecting children online, keeping men out of women’s sports, and advocating for issues important to Tennesseans. It is an honor to serve and represent the great state of Tennessee. Read more about my swearing-in ceremony here.

Marsha’s Roundup

ICYMI

At the end of last Congress my Project Safe Childhood Act was signed into law. This law will modernize how we investigate and prosecute child predators by providing state and federal law enforcement with the resources they need. To read more about it, click here.

This week, I previewed my priorities for my second term on the Senate floor. Click here to watch my speech.

If you are interested in attending the Inaugural Parade, click here.