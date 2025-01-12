Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on January 15th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, January 15th, 2025 at Fort Defiance Interpretive Center, our new home, 120 Duncan Street, off New Providence Boulevard. Turn onto Walker Street off New Providence Boulevard and then onto Duncan Street.

There are site markers on New Providence Boulevard above and below the park.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public.

Our topic and speaker – “Undefeated Rebel: Brigadier General Joseph Orville “Jo” Shelby CSA; The “Forrest” of the Trans-Mississippi.”

Brig. Gen. Joseph Orville “Jo” Shelby (1830-1897) was a Confederate officer who commanded cavalry forces in the Trans-Mississippi Theater during the War for Southern Independence. Born in Lexington, KY, and a boyhood friend of John Hunt Morgan, as a young man he moved to Waverly, Lafayette Co., MO, where his business ventures quickly made him one of the wealthiest men in Missouri.

When the war began, he was commissioned a captain in the newly formed Missouri State Guard and raised a company in Waverly. In the Summer of 1862, he raised a regiment in Lafayette County, which served as the core of what would quickly become the legendary “Iron Brigade” of Western cavalrymen. Shelby participated in nearly every operation in the Missouri/Arkansas theater of the Trans-Mississippi.

Like Forrest, he proved just as competent as an independent raider as when operating with a conventional force. Shelby was the only Confederate general who never surrendered but instead went to Mexico with other Confederates, where they lived for two years until forced to return to the United States.

There, he engaged in farming near Kansas City, and from 1893 until his death in 1897, he served as Federal Marshall for the Western District of Missouri. His funeral procession in Kansas City was one of the longest of any Confederate in the post-war South.

Our speaker this month is our own Scott Sallee. Scott is an Ohio native but was raised in Pike County, Missouri. He is descended from Union and Confederate soldiers along with veterans of the Revolutionary War and the War of 1812. He has a B.A. in history from Truman State University and an M.A. in history from Western Kentucky University. He has had several articles published in Blue And Gray Magazine and is the author of the book Joe Porter’s War about a Trans-Mississippi campaign. He has spoken to us several times.

We hope you can join us for this program.