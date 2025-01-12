U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn Highlights 2024 Accomplishments for Tennesseans

Nashville, TN – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) released the following statement celebrating the priorities she secured for Tennesseans during the last year and previewing her top priorities for the 119th Congress:

“Despite the gridlock in Congress, I’m pleased we were able to accomplish several important priorities for Tennesseans over the last year,” said Senator Blackburn. “With Republicans at the helm of the 119th Congress and President Donald Trump back in the White House, I’m confident we’ll be able to deliver meaningful relief for American families.”

“I will work tirelessly to make the 2017 tax cuts permanent, secure our southern border, combat the New Axis of Evil, fight the scourge of human trafficking, support our veterans, and protect real women in sports,” Senator Blackburn stated.

Serving Tennesseans

Over 9,000 casework issues completed on behalf of constituents; Over 100 individuals, families, and groups assisted in Israel;

Nearly 40,000 calls answered;

Over 118,000 mail requests answered;

Over 206,000 Tennesseans reached in tele-town halls held across West, Middle, and East Tennessee; and

Senator Blackburn completed her sixth annual 95 county tour, working together with local leaders, business owners, farmers, and families to make Tennessee communities even stronger.

Blackburn Legislative Priorities Secured In 2024

Senator Blackburn secured vital wins in the Fiscal Year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act, including projects to support the development of new technology, strengthen cybersecurity efforts in Tennessee, and enhance our military’s defense capabilities.

Senator Blackburn fought for every eligible Tennessee airport to receive robust funding in the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Reauthorization Act. She also led a measure to prohibit the FAA from funding foreign drone companies or procuring drones from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, and Cuba.

Senator Blackburn secured important projects for Tennessee in the Thomas R. Carper Water Resources Development Act to allow the dredging and maintenance of Pidgeon Harbor in Memphis, improve Tennessee’s flood risk management to help better respond to future natural disasters, and strengthen wastewater infrastructure to support the development of Blue Oval City.

Senator Blackburn’s REPORT Act was signed into law requiring Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram to report crimes against children involving sex trafficking, grooming, or the enticement of children for sexual acts to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s CyberTipline.

Senator Blackburn co-sponsored several bills that were signed into law this year, including the:

Women’s Suffrage National Monument Location Act: Ensures the Women’s Suffrage National Monument is located on the National Mall.

Victims’ VOICES Act: Ensures family members, legal guardians, and those appointed by the court who act on behalf of a victim during certain criminal court case proceedings receive restitution from convicted defendants for costs like transportation, lost income, and childcare that they incur.

Project Safe Childhood Act: Improves investigation and prosecution of online child exploitation.

Veteran Improvement Commercial Driver License Act: Expands veterans’ training opportunities in the trucking industry.

SIREN Reauthorization Act: Reauthorizes and modifies a grant program to support the improvement of emergency medical services in rural areas.

Alzheimer’s Accountability and Investment Act: Continues requirement that the Director of the National Institutes of Health submit an annual budget to Congress estimating the funding necessary to fully implement National Alzheimer’s Project Act’s research goals.

NAPA Reauthorization Act: Reauthorizes the National Alzheimer’s Project Act through 2035 and modernizes the legislation to reflect strides that have been made to understand the disease.

Dustoff Crews of the Vietnam War Congressional Gold Medal Act: Collectively awards a group of Vietnam War veterans known as “Dustoff Crews” with the Congressional Gold Medal.

Forgotten Heroes of the Holocaust Congressional Gold Medal Act: Posthumously awards a Congressional Gold Medal collectively to diplomats who took heroic actions to save Jews fleeing threats from Nazi Germany.

Shirley Chisholm Congressional Gold Medal Act: Honors the life and work of the late Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress in 1968.

Billie Jean King Congressional Gold Medal Act: Awards the Congressional Gold Medal to tennis legend and American icon Billie Jean King, who advances equal rights for women in athletics.