Austin Peay State University Track and Field Excels with Podium Performances at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge

Nashville, TN – Highlighted by 14 top-10 finishes, podium finishes Taylin Segree and Madelyn Kocik, and the eighth-fastest 4x400M relay time in program history, the Austin Peay State University’s track and field team competed at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge, Saturday, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility.

The trio of Emma Tucker, Chloe Peterson, and Marcia Dejesus kicked off the meet, with all three placing in the top 10 in the weight throw. Tucker led the way, placing 7th with a 15.25M throw, while Peterson and Dejesus placed ninth and 10th, respectively.

The 6,000M kicked off the running events, and Taylah Upshaw placed ninth with a time of 1:37.57. Jaedyn Stalnecker also ran in the 6,000M and placed 12th. Segree led the APSU Govs in the 400M with a third-place finish and a time of 56.14, while Trinity Bracey placed sixth with a time of 58.22 and Shaniya Davis finished in 13th.

Kocik posted her second-straight top-five finish in the long jump with a 5.64M jump and a fifth-place finish. Denim Goddard placed 11th in the long jump with a jump of 5.39M, while Myra Erikson and Emmani Roberts finished in 22nd and 25th place, respectively.

In the 60M, Gabrielle Hoskins placed 12th with a time of 7.85 seconds; she was followed by Gabrielle Miller (22nd) and Roberts (27th). Shaye Foster also led APSU in the mile, finishing 15th with a time of 5:17.95, while Mary Kate French finished behind her in 23rd place.

Alijnae Cole added another top-ten finish for the Governors, finishing in 10th with a time of 40.77. Seven Pettus and Isis Banks also ran the 300M, placing 13th and 16th, respectively.

In addition to her performance in the long jump, Kocik placed third in the triple jump with a personal best 12.12M jump. Goddard also placed ninth in the long jump with a jump of 10.81M.

Kyndell Christian and Mia McGee added two more top-10 finishes for Austin Peay State University, finishing seventh and ninth, respectively, in the 200M. Alexis Arnett also placed 17th in the 200M to close the individual running events for the Governors.

In the 4x400M relay, the team of Bracey, Arnett, McGee, and Segree placed second and ran the eighth-fastest time in Austin Peay State University history at 3:47.75. Busiwa Asinga, Amani Sharif, Upshaw, and Neveah Schmeling also ran the 4x400M relay and finished in ninth place.

Next Up For APSU Track and Field

The Austin Peay State University track and field team returns to action at the Vanderbilt Invitational, January 17th-18th, at the Vanderbilt Multipurpose Facility in Nashville, Tennessee.

For news and race results, follow the Austin Peay track and field team on X and ?Instagram (@GovsXCTF) or check back at?LetsGoPeay.com.