Clarksville Pets of the Week for January 13th, 2025

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will bring you pets from rescue organizations that need a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of January 13th, 2025.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Ellie is an adult female German Shepherd mix. She is absolutely delightful and is fully vetted and spayed. Meet and greets are required if there are other fur siblings in the home.

Dewey is an approximately 1 year old male hound mixed breed. He is fully vetted, microchipped and neutered. Dewey is housetrained and good around other dogs and a meet and greet is required if there are other pets in the home. He knows his basic sit command and does sleep in his kennel at night. Come spend some time with this sweet boy.

Jovie is a beautiful 5 month old female domestic shorthair. She is fully vetted, litter trained and will be spayed and microchipped upon adoption. She is lovely and very playful. She will make a wonderful lap companion.

Milo is a male domestic shorthair. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will be neutered and microchipped upon adoption. Milo is looking for his forever family. Come see him in the Cat Room and you won’t be disappointed!

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue – Klyden

Klyden is a young male Domestic shorthair kitten. This sweetheart is fully vetted, litter trained and neutered. He is great with children, other cats, and even dogs with proper introductions. He will love to have lots of toys and maybe even a cat condo to play around in. Klyden will be a fun, delightful addition to any family.

If you would like an application and more information, please message the rescue on Facebook or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tclarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County

Monty is a young 4 month old male domestic shorthair kitty. He is fully vetted, litter trained and will come with a voucher for neutering/rabies when he is 6 months old. Monty is good with children and other cats. He is just a sweetheart, very playful and will be a wonderful addition to a lucky family.

For more information and application contact: (CATS) Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Autumn is a 3 year old female mixed breed. She is fully vetted and keeps her kennel clean. She has great energy and would be a good hiking and walking companion. She would love a nice yard and toys and a warm bed at night. Autumn has a lot of love to give and is waiting for her forever family. This girl has been in rescue way too long and deserves her very own family to love and protect her.

If you would love to add this sweetheart, please fill out an application through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, come for a meet and greet/or call 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Marta is a beautiful 8 year old Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed and good with children. Marta loves her people very much and does need to be the only dog in the home. She enjoys car rides and walks and would be great on outdoor adventures.

Marta can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee. For more information please email adoptions@cprmidtn@gmail.com

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

S’mores is a 2 year old male Welsh Corgi mix. S’mores is fully vetted and will be neutered at the rescues vet. He is microchipped and HW negative. He is doing great with house training and is kennel trained. He does seem to enjoy playing with other dogs. S’mores will be a wonderful addition to your home.

You can find him and fill out an application at our website www.twoladiescaringdogrescue.org or call 931.401.6737 and Facebook Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue.

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Rhysand is a gorgeous four-month-old female Domestic Shorthair with a brown/chocolate-colored coat. She is fully vetted, litter trained, and spayed. Rhysand is a bit shy at first, but after settling into her environment, she will come head butting you for love and scratches. She has the sweetest purr and enjoys playing with other kitties.

She is not a fan of hyper activity or loud noises so while she is fine around children she would be best with older, more calm children who can respect her space. She hasn’t been around pups but with proper introductions and a cat savvy dog she might be just fine. Rhysand would love a home with another kitty buddy.



To fill out an application, set up a meet and greet and for more information on all the cats please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue

Mikaela’s Mutt Motel

Bella is a lovely female Dalmation/Boxer mix. She is fully vetted, house trained, spayed, microchipped, dewormed, HW negative and on all preventatives. Bella is affectionate, friendly, funny, gentle and very smart. She is good with children, dogs and cats.

Bella’s adoption fees come with two free training sessions at Jack’s Legacy plus 50% off any additional training and adopters are encouraged to take full advantage of this service to help ease the adoption transition and begin to build a bond, plus two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).

To complete an application and find out more about her you can go to www.mikaelasmuttmotel.org/bella or message them on Facebook at facebook.com/mikaelasmuttmotel. You can also reach them at 931.342.2526 and emailing adopt@mikaelasmuttmotel.org

Kaylee’s Island of Misfit Dogs Rescue

Gibbs, MaGee & Ducky (IYKYK) These 3 sweet boys are available for Pre Adoption along with their littermates who we featured last week. They are possible Pit Bull mixes. These boys are getting at least 2 dewormings and one set of vaccinations before adoption which will be January 23rd.

They are eating puppy food and turning into healthy, active puppies. They will all probably be medium-sized dogs and will be a welcome addition to your family. Remember puppies/dogs are at least a 12-14 year commitment, and understand what all that involves. Puppies need training, structure and lots of love and patience to help them become their best selves!

Please remember the rule of three when adopting any rescue: three days to decompress, three weeks to start getting comfortable with the new routine, and three months to put it all together and become their best selves. Time, love, and patience are all they need.



Their adoption fees are waived and come with 50% off two months of service from Parapooper Scoopers (adopters must live in their service area).



Please call Michelle at 812.827.9015 for more details and an application AND PLEASE check out their Petfinder page www.petfinder.com/search/pets-for-adoption/?shelter_id%5B0%5D=TN1050&sort%5B0%5D=recently_added

Hot Rod’s Garage

Doc is a young male Beagle/Terrier mix. He is fully vetted, house trained, and neutered. He is very loving and playful but does need a cat-free home. He is also fine with children. He loves chew toys to keep him occupied when he is alone, or he can go into a kennel. He is very affectionate and loves to snuggle.

For more information, call: 931.801.1907 or email hrgsrsanc@gmail.com docs.google.com/forms/d/l/GwSX1g0hKDKniRHmrTKHuRwGG9s-3GQ8KelFtdg-F-Q/edit?usp=sharing