Clarksville, TN – Today, Monday, January 13th, 2025, Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts and Deputy Chief Burdine proudly welcomed Robert Clay Dill and Phillip Esposito to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD) family.

Officer Dill and Officer Esposito, both certified officers in Tennessee, will soon begin CPD’s comprehensive Field Training Program after completing their in-house training with the department’s Training Division.