37.3 F
Clarksville
Monday, January 13, 2025
HomeSportsKirkwood High Track Athletes Dominate TFCUSA Pre-Indoor Nationals
Sports

Kirkwood High Track Athletes Dominate TFCUSA Pre-Indoor Nationals

Mark Haynes
By Mark Haynes
Kirkwood High School Track & Field athletes. (L to R) Keegan Garlick, Nijah Johnson, Courtney Weyand, Mason McClanaghan, Kodi Crawford, Jabari Hayes.
Kirkwood High School Track & Field athletes. (L to R) Keegan Garlick, Nijah Johnson, Courtney Weyand, Mason McClanaghan, Kodi Crawford, Jabari Hayes.

Kirkwood High School CobrasLouisville, KY – Kirkwood High School Track & Field athletes delivered outstanding performances at the TFCUSA Pre-Indoor National Meet on Saturday, January 4th, 2025, competing as members of the youth track club, Track and Field United. Their achievements earned them national recognition and set a high standard for the upcoming season.

Sophomore Courtney Weyand showcased remarkable versatility and speed, dominating her events with three first-place finishes. Weyand claimed victory in the 60-meter dash, the 200-meter dash, and the long jump, solidifying her reputation as one of the top young athletes in the region.

Fellow sophomore Nijah Johnson excelled in hurdles, taking first place in the 60-meter hurdles. Johnson also demonstrated her sprinting skills, earning sixth place in the 60-meter dash and fourth in the 200-meter dash.

Distance runner Keegan Garlick, another sophomore, impressed in the middle-distance events, taking first place in both the 800-meter and 1500-meter runs. Garlick’s double victory underscored his stamina and consistency on the track.

Kodi Crawford, a sophomore sprinter, finished in the top five of two competitive events, placing fifth in both the 60-meter and 200-meter dashes.

Junior Mason McClanaghan added to Kirkwood’s medal tally with strong performances in the field events. McClanaghan took second place in both the long jump and triple jump, displaying skill and power in his specialties.

The athletes’ exceptional performances not only highlighted their individual talents but also demonstrated the strength of Kirkwood High’s track program. Their results at this prestigious meet provide momentum as they prepare for future competitions this season.

“We’re incredibly proud of the effort and results from all of our athletes,” said a representative from Track and Field United. “Their dedication and hard work continue to shine on the national stage.”

Previous article
Clarksville Gas and Water Department reports Burch Road area wide water outage for water main leak repair
Next article
Austin Peay State University Track and Field Excels with Podium Performances at Vanderbilt’s Commodore Challenge
Mark Haynes
Mark Hayneshttp://www.discoverclarksville.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online

Clarksville Online - Clarksville News, Sports, Events and Information